City Council hears it again from residents about proposed school in Lincoln Park

DECATUR — For the second meeting in a row, residents opposed to a new Dennis School in Lincoln Park sought a reprieve from the Decatur City Council.

Dozens of residents packed the council chambers and several once again urged city leaders to get involved in what has so far been an initiative of Decatur Public Schools and the Decatur Park District.

"You cannot bury your heads in the sand any longer," said resident Lee Ann Clary. "You are now involved and need to be part of the process."

If plans move forward, the new building would replace Dennis School, now occupying two campuses, one on West Main Street and one on West Wood Street, and serve students from preschool through eighth grade.

Some residents dismissed city officials' claims that the city has little to no part to play in the decision, noting previous comments about the city providing infrastructure to the site.

Though city manager Scot Wrighton later clarified that "likely the only thing that the city council will have control over directly is whether or not any streets are closed or open."

Any infrastructure would simply entail providing water and sewer service. There have been no other requests made to this point, Wrighton said.

Other speakers suggested alternative sites, such as that of the long-abandoned Woodrow Wilson Junior High School at 1100 Sunset Drive.

A few said that even if the city lacked formal authority to prevent the building of a school, the council should take a vote on a non-binding resolution registering its view on the project, a tack that was endorsed by Councilman Bill Faber.

"My motto with regard to Lincoln Park is 'hands off Lincoln Park,'" Faber said.

As was the case last week, several council members registered their sympathy with the residents fighting the proposal.

"Selling Lincoln Park for development is poor public policy," said Councilman David Horn. " ... The city of Decatur is right now attempting to protect the Lake Decatur watershed that the Sangamon River feeds. Now we're talking about a development that might pollute the river downstream of the lake. That is poor stewardship of our natural resources."

Councilwoman Lisa Gregory urged caution, noting that difficult decisions often have to be made and that the most important consideration was what was best for the students.

Gregory discussed her vote as a Mount Auburn School District board member in the early 1990s to annex the district into the Taylorville School District. She said her toughest critic was her daughter, who had to switch schools, but that it was ultimately the right decision.

"What I'm saying to you tonight is these proposals that you're brought before us are simply that," Gregory said. "It is a school board looking for the right decision for students. And no one's going to be happy. But the decision has to be made based on the best interest of students."

The decision process is on an expedited timeline because the district proposes building the school using American Rescue Plan funds. The district received more than $76 million in federal pandemic relief funds last year.

The funds must be obligated by Sept. 30 of this year or returned to the federal government.

Decatur Public Schools is allowed to use pandemic funds for the project due to a last-minute measure that passed the General Assembly in April.

Water works

In other news, the council approved a $396,802 professional services agreement with Austin, Texas-based INTERA, Inc. for improvements to the well fields the city owns in DeWitt County.

The city purchased about 120 acres of farmland in DeWitt County in 1988 in order to draw water from Mahomet Valley Aquifer. It serves as one of the city's major emergency sources of water.

The city has only drawn water from the well six times, the last being a 75-day period in 2012. But if recommendations are implemented, it could reduce the city's supplemental water shortage by about 20%.

The work is related to the multi-year effort to increase the city's water supply.

In May, the council approved a separate engineering services agreement with INTERA to explore viable sources located downstream from the Lake Decatur dam, including the sand and gravel pit previously owned by Vulcan Materials Company and Lake Tokorozawa.

The council also approved a $809,870 professional services agreement with Springfield-based Crawford, Murphy and Tilly for final design services for improvements to the chemical and electrical systems at the South Water Treatment Plant.

Also approved was a $192,704 professional services agreement with Kansas City-based Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. for engineering services for the Broadway and Jasper street sewer rehabilitation project.

It is one of five critical sanitary sewers in the city. The other four have already been rehabilitated by the city.