City council votes to make emergency orders part of Decatur city code

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council on Monday approved the insertion into city code provisions of Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe's emergency orders.
The orders, which target specific businesses and functions for potential enforcement, carry the possibility of a business losing its license, if that license was issued by the city, if guidelines on wearing masks and social distancing are not followed. Moore Wolfe announced the emergency orders at a news conference on July 27, along with the news that Macon County had seen a rise in COVID-19 cases over the weekend of July 24-26.
At that news conference, the mayor said she did not want the city to become “the mask patrol” and she did not want to have to ask the liquor commission to suspend or revoke the license of businesses, who are already in difficulty due to the restrictions of COVID-19. However, if a business is not complying, she said, it would be the only recourse. The Macon County Health Department holds the responsibility of investigating complaints of restaurants and food service establishments. The city issues liquor licenses.
The ordinance requires bars and restaurants to maintain a six-foot distance between tables, patrons and serving areas; that all employees wear face coverings; that a barrier be erected between musical performers and the audience, and that the performers themselves maintain a six-foot distance from each other and wear face coverings while performing; that customers wear masks until they reach their table and unless they are actively eating or drinking, and that they wear their masks if they leave their table for any reason; and that external suppliers wear masks. The only exception is a medical disability that prevents a person from wearing a mask safely. Parties at the same table cannot exceed 10 people and patrons who are not within the same party must maintain six-foot distance from other people.
While the ordinances don't say specifically that they are temporary, City Manager Scot Wrighton said they will continue to be in effect as long as state restrictions imposed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker continue.
There are two ordinances because they cover establishments that serve alcohol and those who don't, Wrighton said, and in order to cover both, two separate chapters of the city code, both licensing and alcoholic beverage establishments, had to be amended. Otherwise, the ordinances are nearly identical.
“Last week, the mayor issued a proclamation because COVID cases increased, and we believe most are occurring at large social gatherings, eating and drinking establishments,” he said. “These ordinances provide additional ways to make sure those places of business follow the rules.”
Councilwoman Lisa Gregory voted against the measure, as did Councilman Bill Faber. Both expressed concern that the ordinance would hurt businesses and erode the community's trust in the council.
"I believe the city and the health department already have the necessary tools needed to ensure mask compliance within a business these ordinances would impact," Gregory said.
In other business, the council approved an ordinance calling for a good faith effort for Minority Business Enterprises to be awarded a minimum of 10 percent of city projects, with 18 percent of the work to be performed by minority employees. Bonuses can be awarded to contractors who meet or exceed a 20 percent amount of work done by Minority Business Enterprises, which is a business owned and controlled by minority persons, who control management and daily operations. A second vote was held to change city council policy to match. Both passed unanimously.
The council also approved a $2,959,000 contract with Felmley-Dickerson of Bloomington for the construction of Fire Station 3, which will move a couple blocks north from its current location at 1308 W. Eldorado St. to Fairview Plaza. As part of the contract, it was noted that Felmley-Dickerson will employ the services of at least two minority contractors that will provide a minimum of 18% of the contracted work.
Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter
