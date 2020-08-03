City council votes to make emergency orders part of Decatur city code

The ordinance requires bars and restaurants to maintain a six-foot distance between tables, patrons and serving areas; that all employees wear face coverings; that a barrier be erected between musical performers and the audience, and that the performers themselves maintain a six-foot distance from each other and wear face coverings while performing; that customers wear masks until they reach their table and unless they are actively eating or drinking, and that they wear their masks if they leave their table for any reason; and that external suppliers wear masks. The only exception is a medical disability that prevents a person from wearing a mask safely. Parties at the same table cannot exceed 10 people and patrons who are not within the same party must maintain six-foot distance from other people.