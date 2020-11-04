 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
City of Lincoln announces pre-filing dates
0 comments

City of Lincoln announces pre-filing dates

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Those wanting to run for public office for the City of Lincoln will have the opportunity to file.

Lincoln City Clerk Peggy Bateman released a pre-filing notice for those seeking to run for office. Bateman said those interested can come to City Hall from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m starting Nov. 16 until Nov. 23 to submit candied petitions for the consolidated primary that will be held Feb. 23 2021.

The offices that will be included in the upcoming election will be: Mayor, City Clerk, City Treasurer, Aldermen from Ward 1, 2, 3 and 4 for a four year term and Ward 2 will have a two year term open.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News