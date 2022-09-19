City punts on first round of business proposals for former Decatur fire station

DECATUR — It could have been a business that produces and sells cornhole sets. Or a coffee shop with local artist sales. Or a counseling center.

But at least for the time being, former Fire Station 3 will be none of those things.

The city has announced it is once again making a request for proposals for the two-story, 3,483-square-foot former fire station, which has sat near the entrance to Fairview Park since 1927.

The property was made available late last year following the opening of the new Fire Station 3 in Fairview Plaza. The city sought to sell the old station to someone who would put the property to its "highest and best use."

Eight proposals were received, with city staff indicating a preference for a proposal to sell the property for just over $100,000 to a Decatur resident seeking to open a cornhole business.

Other proposals included $100,000 for a coffee shop with with local artist sales, $150,000 for a counseling center, $65,000 for a restaurant and bakery with a residential unit upstairs, $100,000 for business offices and showroom for an existing Decatur contractor, $105,000 for student housing for five people and $75,000 for personal use with two apartments upstairs.

The Decatur City Council approved the parameters for a sale in February.

However, the city did not move forward with any of the plans after staff explored the viability of several of the proposals. Those who submitted proposals in the first round are welcome to resubmit, however.

Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the cornhole proposal fell through over a lack of financing.

"So after waiting and working with him for a while, ultimately we had to move on," Kindseth said. "And since it had been so long, ultimately the city decided that we should put it back out there."

Kindseth said that more potential buyers have expressed interest since the last request for proposals was issued.

In a news release, city officials said they intend "to sell the property to those who have the best plan for the property which meets the needs of this neighborhood and the community as a whole."

Though currently zoned for residential, rezoning for commercial use is possible depending on the proposal.

Proposals are being accepted via email to Kindseth, jkindseth@decaturil.gov, or by hard copy to the city manager's office on the third floor of the Decatur Civic Center.