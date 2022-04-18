City reverses course, lowers 2022 Lake Decatur boat, pier fee increases to 2.51%

Just two weeks after a similar ordinance failed to garner the necessary votes to pass, the Decatur City Council voted Monday to cut the increase in Lake Decatur boat and pier fees to just 2.51% starting in May.

Without action, the fees would have likely increased by over 8% due to a spike in inflation. The city council voted in 2017 to add automatic inflationary increases to lake fees, citing a need to keep up with costs.

It is a one-time measure that adds to a menu of actions the city has taken in an attempt to shield residents from the economic pinch of high prices.

A similar vote on the lake fees failed at the time because Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and Councilman Ed Culp abstained, citing a conflict of interest since they both own boats and docks, and Councilwoman Lisa Gregory voted 'no.' Councilman Bill Faber was absent, thus denying the measure the four votes needed.

However, with Faber's return from a month-long absence, it was determined that four votes, including those of Councilmen Dennis Cooper, David Horn and Chuck Kuhle, were there to approve the measure.

The new ordinance — 2.51% versus 2.5% — was different enough from the previous ordinance to allow for it to be considered. Under parliamentary procedure, the original ordinance could only be brought back if someone voting 'no' motioned to reconsider.

"Lake Decatur is a gem for our city and it's underutilized and increasing fees will serve as a disincentive to use the lake," Horn said. "Last year, the city budgeted a 2.5% increase and that is the fee increase that the council should commit to."

Gregory, however, maintained her opposition, saying that lake fees, which only effect a few select people, are fundamentally different than water and sewer fees, which impact all residents.

"I feel that this ordinance really hand selects a specific group of individuals and gives them an additional economic break and I will maintain my 'no' vote on this," Gregory said.

The new fees will take effect in May.

Moore Wolfe, though abstaining on the question, later suggested that the city revisit the ordinances that tie water, sewer and lake fee increases to inflation, saying that 2.5% might be a good number to settle at.

"If we're gonna jack anything up by as much as 8%, that needs to be discussed by us in open council and not just (something that goes) up kind of without any discussion," Moore Wolfe said.

