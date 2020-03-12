Close polls for Election Day? Here's how Macon County officials are addressing coronavirus

DECATUR — Macon County election officials said they are taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but there are no plans to cut back on polling locations on Election Day next week.

"As of now all of our polling places will be open on Election Day," Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said in an email Thursday.

Tuesday's contest determines the major party nominees who will appear on the November ballot, which will include a number of offices: president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, judicial and statehouse candidates and local seats.

Some election boards have decided to close designated polling locations.