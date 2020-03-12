You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Close polls for Election Day? Here's how Macon County officials are addressing coronavirus
0 comments
breaking top story

Close polls for Election Day? Here's how Macon County officials are addressing coronavirus

Voting Sticker 10.11.18.jpg

Voters get a sticker on Thursday after early voting at the Macon County Clerk's Office in Decatur.

 CLAY JACKSON, HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Macon County election officials said they are taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, but there are no plans to cut back on polling locations on Election Day next week. 

"As of now all of our polling places will be open on Election Day," Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner said in an email Thursday. 

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 25 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in the state as of Thursday morning. 

Tuesday's contest determines the major party nominees who will appear on the November ballot, which will include a number of offices: president, U.S. senator, U.S. representative, judicial and statehouse candidates and local seats.

Some election boards have decided to close designated polling locations. 

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the state has asked all 108 local boards of elections to extend the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot until Monday. He also said the state and the city of Chicago will help move polling places out of nursing homes and other senior facilities, while ensuring that residents still can cast ballots there.

Macon County election judges on Election Day will regularly disinfect voting booths with sanitizing spray, but not after each voter Tanner said. Each judge will also have hand sanitizer.

"Some facilities have hand sanitizer for the public and public bathrooms where they can wash their hands," Tanner said.

Early voting will continue through Monday. 

Download PDF Early Voting Locations
You voted early and your candidate dropped out. Now what?

Related stories

Illinois orders senior centers to suspend gatherings, group meals

Coronavirus hits the shelves in Decatur and beyond

Virus worries force changes to IHSA basketball tourneys, other events

Illinois early voting slow, boost from COVID-19 fears possible

+1 
Josh Tanner mug

Tanner

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News