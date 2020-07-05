Code change would regulate what Decatur residents can grow on their property

Wrighton said developing an ordinance “that fit Decatur’s differing views on the subject of native landscaping proved difficult.” He described the proposed ordinance as a compromise “first step” and suggested that it would be appropriate for the council to revisit the issue after a period of time.

The city code amendment “acknowledges that tall native plantings can harbor pests, grow out-of-control and be unappealing to adjacent owners; but it also recognizes that there should be alternatives to traditional turf grasses where owners and others are willing to properly manage native planting landscapes,” he said. A key element is the requirement that native plantings in developed urban settings must be carefully managed.

The ordinance offers different sets of rules for native plantings in residential, non-residential and lakefront properties. Wrighton said this is because the city already had rules in place for native plantings on lakefront properties.

It would allow gardens and native prairie landscape areas in residential areas, but would not allow residential areas to host “natural areas,” defined as an area that is left to grow in a natural state with minimal human interaction.