Code change would regulate what Decatur residents can grow on their property

DECATUR — City officials are seeking to regulate how residents can grow native prairie grasses on their properties, aiming to allow those plantings without bringing unwanted wildlife and other problems into neighborhoods.
The Decatur City Council on Monday will consider amending city code to allow for native planting areas, with guidelines and some restrictions. In a memo to the city council, City Manager Scot Wrighton said the goal was to offer an ordinance that “adds value to the urban landscape while still controlling the undesirable elements of uncontrolled prairie grass pastures.”
Wrighton said the proposed rules were developed after staff met with an advisory committee that included representatives from several organizations, including the Macon County Conservation District, Richland Community College, U of I Master Gardeners Club of Decatur, Macon County Soil and Water Conservation District, Sustain Our Natural Areas and the Decatur Audubon Society.
The council has a history with the issue. Members agreed last year to consider amending city code to allow for native planting areas and approved a temporary moratorium on the enforcement of high-grass nuisance code violations for properties that claimed to have authentic native or prairie grass landscaping.
Wrighton said developing an ordinance “that fit Decatur’s differing views on the subject of native landscaping proved difficult.” He described the proposed ordinance as a compromise “first step” and suggested that it would be appropriate for the council to revisit the issue after a period of time.
The city code amendment “acknowledges that tall native plantings can harbor pests, grow out-of-control and be unappealing to adjacent owners; but it also recognizes that there should be alternatives to traditional turf grasses where owners and others are willing to properly manage native planting landscapes,” he said. A key element is the requirement that native plantings in developed urban settings must be carefully managed.
The ordinance offers different sets of rules for native plantings in residential, non-residential and lakefront properties. Wrighton said this is because the city already had rules in place for native plantings on lakefront properties.
It would allow gardens and native prairie landscape areas in residential areas, but would not allow residential areas to host “natural areas,” defined as an area that is left to grow in a natural state with minimal human interaction.
“Native prairie landscape areas” must be composed of plants native to Illinois, are not allowed in front yards “even if the property has no structure” and must be set back 10 feet or more from the side and rear lot lines, the ordinance says.
Property owners would need to obtain a city permit to install or maintain an existing natural area or native prairie landscape area. Permits cost $100 for parcels under an acre and $200 for parcels over an acre.
The rules also allow for gardens, defined as areas that are “purposefully planned, planted and managed” and can include a variety of plants including ferns, native and ornamental grasses, shrubs and trees that are not defined as weeds. Vegetation in a garden should not be allowed to grow more than 2 feet high except for trees.
10 ways Illinois schools could look different this fall
Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.