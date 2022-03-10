Cody Moore files petitions to challenge Macon County Sheriff Jim Root in GOP primary

Root, who has served with the sheriff's office for 25 years, was only sworn in as sheriff in June 2021 after a prolonged legal battle over the 2018 election. Democrat Tony Brown was judged to have beaten him by one vote until a judge ruled that result had been wrong and Root had in fact been the winner by 16 votes.

Brown accepted the judge's ruling and retired. There are currently no Democrats who have filed to run for the office.

For other countywide offices, Tanner, a Republican, has filed to run for reelection. And John Jackson, a Republican appointed treasurer in 2021, has filed to run for a full term.

Nine candidates, all Republicans besides one, have filed thus far for the Macon County Board, which will reduce in size from 21 to 15 seats next year.

The last day to file for a place on the June primary ballot is Monday.