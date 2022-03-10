 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cody Moore files petitions to challenge Macon County Sheriff Jim Root in GOP primary

mooreretires pic 1

Decatur police Deputy Chief Cody Moore, facing, hugs officer Chad Larner while visiting with attendees at Moore’s retirement party at the Decatur Police Department headquarters.

It's official.

Retired Decatur Police Department detective Cody Moore will challenge incumbent Sheriff Jim Root in the Republican primary election to be held June 28. 

Moore filed his nominating petitions on Wednesday, Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner confirmed, joining Root, who filed on Monday. 

Moore, born in Decatur, and a graduate of the then-Moweaqua High School and Millikin University, joined Decatur police and rose to the rank of deputy chief of criminal investigations before retiring in 2016.

Watch now: Early filers for Macon County elections aim for the top of ballot

Root, who has served with the sheriff's office for 25 years, was only sworn in as sheriff in June 2021 after a prolonged legal battle over the 2018 election. Democrat Tony Brown was judged to have beaten him by one vote until a judge ruled that result had been wrong and Root had in fact been the winner by 16 votes.

Brown accepted the judge's ruling and retired. There are currently no Democrats who have filed to run for the office. 

For other countywide offices, Tanner, a Republican, has filed to run for reelection. And John Jackson, a Republican appointed treasurer in 2021, has filed to run for a full term. 

Nine candidates, all Republicans besides one, have filed thus far for the Macon County Board, which will reduce in size from 21 to 15 seats next year. 

The last day to file for a place on the June primary ballot is Monday. 

