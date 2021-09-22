Cody Moore to challenge Root for sheriff of Macon County

DECATUR — Retired Decatur Police Department detective Cody Moore announced Wednesday he will run as a Republican challenger to incumbent Republican Macon County Sheriff Jim Root in the 2022 election.

“As a longtime resident of Macon County and as someone with over 30 years experience working in law enforcement, I am honored to seek this opportunity to serve my community again by running for sheriff of Macon County,” said Moore.

“Macon County faces many economic and social challenges that affect public safety. With my leadership in the sheriff’s office, I know we can come together to build a stronger, safer community.”

Root, who had not heard Moore had announced when contacted by the Herald & Review, said he was also not surprised by his having jumping into the race. “Yeah, I’d heard rumors,'' he said.

Root said he didn’t know much about his challenger’s political background but, asked for a comment on his candidacy, said simply: “Good luck.”

Moore, born in Decatur, and a graduate of the then Moweaqua High School and Millikin University, joined Decatur police and rose to the rank of deputy chief of criminal investigations before retiring in 2016.

Root, who has served with the sheriff's office for 25 years, was only sworn in as sheriff in June after a prolonged legal battle over the 2018 election. Democrat Tony Brown was judged to have beaten him by one vote until a judge ruled that result had been wrong and Root had in fact been the winner by 16 votes.

Brown, who had served as sheriff since the election, said he accepted the judge’s ruling and retired June 28.

