Coles County wind project proposal will require permit process

CHARLESTON — Coles County has a permit process in place that would direct a decision on a wind energy project proposal.
The announcement of the plans this week came at the time when the county's wind energy ordinance might get some fine-tuning, according to one county official.
The announcement from Apex Clean Energy, a Virginia-based company, said it's in the early stages of the project.
If it comes to fruition, it would have 70 wind turbines operating on about 20,000 acres of farmland in northern Coles County, according to information on a project website, coleswind.com. The company has indicated a specific location for the project.
The current estimates for the project would be for construction of the turbines to begin in 2024 and the project being operational late that year or the following year, according to the Apex announcement.
Some county officials' reaction to the proposal was welcoming, if somewhat cautious.
"I'm in favor of renewable energy as long as it's not a burden to residents," Coles County Board Chairman Mike ZuHone said.
The county's wind energy ordinance has been in place since 2008, adopted when another project was in the planning stages for a nearby area.
Among the ordinance's requirements is that the county Regional Planning and Development Commission conduct at least one public hearing on a wind turbine project proposal.The hearing has to take place at least three weeks before the permit application can go to the county board for a vote.
The fee for the permit is based on $25 for each foot of the turbines' height and the ordinance also addresses setbacks, noise and vibration limits based on state requirements and other details.
The county planning commission has already started a review of the ordinance for possible updates, commission Executive Director Kelly Lockhart said.
He said revisions might include adding a height limit for the turbines, something the ordinance doesn't include now.
The review will also ensure adequate bonding requirements to make sure money's available to cover costs if a project's every decommissioned, Lockhart said.
He said the review should lead to some proposed changes to the ordinance that will likely go to the county board for approval later this year.
There should be an economic development advantage, as well as a boost to clean energy, if the Apex plan goes forward as described, said Angela Griffin, president of Coles Together, the county economic development organization.
Griffin said she's scheduled to meet with someone from the company next week and she's "excited to learn more" about the proposal.
It's "meaningful" that the project plan includes 10 permanent jobs in addition to jobs needed for constructing the turbines, she also said.
The announcement wasn't specific about the number of construction jobs but said it would be in the "hundreds." The project could "provide enough clean power for over 100,000 U.S. homes," the company said.
Griffin also noted that the company's announcement indicated early stages of negotiations for lease agreements with landowners and that the project won't disrupt farming.
Each turbine would require less than half an acre of land and farmers would be able to continue farming their land, the company said on its website.
Apex also indicated it's pursuing possible wind energy projects in Macon and McLean counties.
It presently has the Goose Creek Wind project in Piatt County, Lincoln Land Wind project in Sangamon and Morgan counties and Sugar Creek Wind project and Mulligan Solar project in Logan County.
12 photos of Charleston locations from our archives
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.