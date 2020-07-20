Committee may seek removal of Macon County treasurer

DECATUR — A special meeting that began with questions about the delays processing property tax payments ended with thoughts those delays could be grounds for removing Macon County Treasurer Ed Yoder from office.
John Jackson, chairman of the Macon County Board Finance Committee, asked Yoder toward the end of the sometimes contentious meeting if he was familiar with the state statute regarding the removal of an officeholder from office for cause.
Responding that he was, Yoder went on to say, “I don’t know of any law I have broken.”
Jackson then alluded again to the delays reconciling property payments and depositing them in the bank within two business days.
Jackson said during the meeting that he as one of those taxpayers whose check took more than 30 days to process.
There was some disagreement over whether the two-day requirement as a mandate. There also was a dispute over the number of distributions that are required. The office currently makes three annual property tax distributions
While the law reads a distribution every 30 days is a recommended process, Ed Baggett of the county's attorney’s office, said the Illinois Supreme Court has long held that it is a requirement.
While it was noted that payments from taxpayers are lagging some $15 million behind last year, meaning the amount that would be available to them would be lower, committee members said the delay processing payments exacerbated the problem for local taxing bodies strapped for cash.
Board member Jim Gresham eluded to the emails received from the village of Mount Zion and the Decatur Park District about their July 9 distribution being some 40% to 50% lower than last year's total.
The special meeting Monday was called after a meeting last week when some the delay issues came to light.
Responding to the desperate situation taxing bodies are in, the committee directed Yoder to make distributions every 30 days rather than waiting until the traditional second distribution until the fund are fully distributed.
