Committee may seek removal of Macon County treasurer

DECATUR — A special meeting that began with questions about the delays processing property tax payments ended with thoughts those delays could be grounds for removing Macon County Treasurer Ed Yoder from office.

John Jackson, chairman of the Macon County Board Finance Committee, asked Yoder toward the end of the sometimes contentious meeting if he was familiar with the state statute regarding the removal of an officeholder from office for cause.

Responding that he was, Yoder went on to say, “I don’t know of any law I have broken.”

Jackson then alluded again to the delays reconciling property payments and depositing them in the bank within two business days.

Jackson said during the meeting that he as one of those taxpayers whose check took more than 30 days to process.

There was some disagreement over whether the two-day requirement as a mandate. There also was a dispute over the number of distributions that are required. The office currently makes three annual property tax distributions