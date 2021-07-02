Community Navigator program to receive $9 million boost

CHICAGO — The Community Navigator Program will receive a $9 million investment to expand small businesses' ability to take advantage of economic recovery grant programs.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced Friday that the expansion will provide support for small businesses statewide that require assistance navigating billions of financial assistance dollars available from the State of Illinois and the U.S. Small Business Administration as a result of the American Rescue Plan Act.

This latest investment by the state in additional community partners comes as Illinois prepares to launch the $300 million Back 2 Business small business recovery program later this month.

Central Illinois organizations that will benefit from the expansion, and the affected counties, include:

• American Business Immigration Coalition (Serving Sangamon, Macon, McLean, Cook, Winnebago, Jackson)

• Champaign County Economic Development Corporation (Serving Macon, SBDC - Shelby; Champaign, Piatt, Douglas, Vermilion, SBDC - Ford, Iroquois; SBDC - DeWitt; SBDC - Moultrie, Coles, Edgar, Cumberland, Effingham)

• Economic Development Council for the Peoria Area (Serving Logan, Peoria, Tazewell, Woodford, Mason, Fulton)

• Effingham Regional Growth Alliance (Serving Coles, Crawford, Effingham, Clark, Edgar, Moultrie)

• Local Initiatives Support Corporation (Serving Sangamon, Shelby, McLean, Peoria, Cook, Coles, Douglas, Moultire, Cumberland, Edgar, Clark)

• National Main Street Center Inc (Serving Jacksonville, Monticello, Pontiac, Crystal Lake, Batavia, Libertyville, 7 Commercial Districts in Chicago, Momence, Waukegan, Dixon, Silvis, Carbondale, Alton, Quincy)

“Thanks to support from the federal government, I’m pleased to announce the State is once again providing a significant amount of economic recovery grants designed to help businesses with reopening, to bring employees back to work, and to help rebuild our economy post-pandemic,” Pritzker said. “To ensure those dollars reach into the communities hit hardest by the pandemic, we’re directing investments to 13 trusted community partners who will work across their networks help ensure that businesses regardless of size, type, or location receive the support needed to build back from the pandemic. With this funding we are doubling down on an equity driven approach that will ensure hard hit businesses in minority and downstate communities are represented in these economic recovery programs.”

Community navigators will perform intensive outreach to ensure that small and hard-to-reach businesses are aware of economic relief funds available. Additionally, navigators will provide one-on-one technical assistance to support businesses in understanding how to access relief. The community navigator approach has also been recognized by the Biden-Harris administration as a proven method for ensuring funding is made accessible to minority and hard to reach communities.

“The Effingham Regional Growth Alliance is excited to participate in the 2021 Small Business Community Navigator Program,” said Courtney Yockey, president and CEO, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance. “As a community navigator hub, we will work with our regional partners to ensure that businesses in south central and southeastern Illinois are competitive in applying for state and federal financial assistance programs and other necessary resources needed to recover from the pandemic-induced recession.”

