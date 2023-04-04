Shelby County voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide a host of contested city council and village board races.

All results are unofficial pending a canvas that will include any outstanding mail-in ballots received after Tuesday.

In Moweaqua, Shawn Conlin will continue as village president. Conlin, who was appointed to the position, defeated challenger Brad Metzger, 228 votes to 178 votes, in her bid to complete the final two years of an unexpired term.

In Shelbyville, unofficial results have Faron Blackwell defeating Sheridan Trobaugh, 132 votes to 47 votes, in the race for commissioner of streets and public improvements.

In Sigel, Maria Probst had 87 votes, Randall Wellbaum had 71 votes and Thomas Schumacher had 61 votes to claim the three available trustee seats. Philip Fearday and Douglas Deters finished with 18 and 40 votes, respectively.

In Stewardson, unofficial results have Brock Lankow with 59 votes, Gene Lankow with 35 votes and Chris Webb with 45 votes, claiming the three available trustee seats. Samuel Linder finished with 32 votes.

In Tower Hill, unofficial results have Brian Wood with 35 votes and David Pope with 25 votes as the top vote-getters. Dale Myers edged Jami Barnes by one vote, 22 votes to 21 votes, to claim the third available trustee seat. Darrel Pope had 14 votes. There was no candidate for an unexpired, two-year term.

