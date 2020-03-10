Coronavirus and early voting: Here's what you need to know from Bloomington, McLean County election officials

"We will be providing additional hand sanitizer to polling places for election day," Michael said.

Election judges also will advise concerned voters of the location of the nearest restroom in case they want to wash their hands before and after they vote, Michael said.

Hand sanitizing wipes cannot be used on the county clerk electronic election equipment without damaging it, Michael said.

Meanwhile, people who wish to vote by mail may request a vote-by-mail ballot by Thursday by calling 309-888-4035 or Googling "McLean County Clerk" and clicking "elections," Michael said. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by election day.

Bloomington Election Commission brought disinfectant wipes to its polling place in the Government Center, Mitchell said. While the wipes can't be used on touch screens or tabulators without damaging them, they were being used to clean other surfaces, such as tables, voting booths and pens, Mitchell said.