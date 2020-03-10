Coronavirus and early voting: Here's what you need to know from Bloomington, McLean County election officials

BLOOMINGTON — Early voters concerned about the nationwide spread of COVID-19, the new strain of coronavirus, should wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before and after they vote or request a vote-by-mail ballot.
Those were the messages this week from Paul Shannon, Bloomington Election Commission executive director, and McLean County Clerk Kathy Michael.
"We're not getting any concerns yet regarding coronavirus" to the point where voters are altering their voting plans, Michael said Tuesday. Michael said election staff said no voters had expressed concerns as of mid-day Tuesday.
In fact, now may be a good time to vote before early-voting polling places get busier as election day nears, Michael said.
The primary election is March 17 but early voting continues at the Government Center in downtown Bloomington for any McLean County voters and at Illinois State University's Watterson Towers and Bone Student Center for McLean County residents outside Bloomington.
COVID-19 concern increased in Central Illinois after Amtrak's confirmation on Sunday that an Amtrak passenger who "has tested presumptive positive for the coronavirus" had been on a train on March 4 that stopped in Normal, Lincoln, Pontiac, Dwight, Springfield and Joliet. However, concern eased later Monday when the McLean County Health Department said it had been notified by the Illinois Department of Public Health that there were no other Amtrak passengers for which the health department needed to follow up.
As of mid-day Tuesday, 2,143 McLean County voters outside Bloomington had early-voted and 719 had voted by mail, Michael said.
You have free articles remaining.
In Bloomington as of mid-day Tuesday, 1,691 had voted early and 752 had voted by mail, said Tim Mitchell of the election commission staff.
County clerk's office's polling places already had hand sanitizer for election judges and, on Monday and Tuesday, the clerk's office sent additional hand sanitizer for voters "in anticipation of folks concerned about this," Michael said.
"We will be providing additional hand sanitizer to polling places for election day," Michael said.
Election judges also will advise concerned voters of the location of the nearest restroom in case they want to wash their hands before and after they vote, Michael said.
Hand sanitizing wipes cannot be used on the county clerk electronic election equipment without damaging it, Michael said.
Meanwhile, people who wish to vote by mail may request a vote-by-mail ballot by Thursday by calling 309-888-4035 or Googling "McLean County Clerk" and clicking "elections," Michael said. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by election day.
Bloomington Election Commission brought disinfectant wipes to its polling place in the Government Center, Mitchell said. While the wipes can't be used on touch screens or tabulators without damaging them, they were being used to clean other surfaces, such as tables, voting booths and pens, Mitchell said.
"If voters are concerned with coronavirus and want to go to a polling place, I would suggest strongly the voters bring their own hand sanitizer because of the scarcity of hand sanitizer at this point," Shannon said.
Another option is to vote by mail. Ballots may be requested at becvote.org by Thursday and ballots must be postmarked by election day, he said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.