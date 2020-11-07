Could the outcome of Tuesday's election change DeWitt County's $300 million wind farm plan?

“I think the residents have sent a resounding vote of no confidence in how the board has currently conducted business as it relates to this wind project in the last two general elections,” Kammeyer said. “It's time we start to listen to our constituents as a whole and act as servant leaders of our residents. We need to ensure that not only is the economic opportunities for the county a factor in our decision, but we are also considering our residents safety, that our first responders are trained to deal with issues pertaining to the wind farm, and that the county is not left with a financial burden long after the wind farm development is over.”