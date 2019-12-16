Council accepts $500,000 donation from Buffett Foundation for DUI enforcement

Horn said he voted for the measure because he supported efforts to curb driving under the influence of substances, including alcohol, and because he wanted to support staffing for the Decatur Police Department.

He said there were problems with the city’s rationale as published in the council’s informational packet.

“Black Americans are disproportionately more likely than white Americans to be arrested for cannabis-related crimes,” Horn said. “That is why I believe that this rationale has raised concern.”

Another Decatur resident, Drew Laney, questioned the council as to why the city would have to submit reports to the foundation on an annual basis summarizing each arrest and violation, as outlined in a city document.

Moore Wolfe said it is common practice for foundations to ask for progress on how their money is used to make sure that it is going toward what it was intended for.

Buffett, the son of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, has raised concerns about communities legalizing marijuana. The Decatur council in September voted against allowing recreational cannabis dispensaries within city limits.

Speaking after the meeting, Decatur police Chief Jim Getz stressed that the DUI officer would not single out cannabis users.