Council advances expansion of docks near Nelson Park

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council voted unanimously Monday to move forward with a proposal to expand commercial dock facilities in the Nelson Park area, moving one-step closer towards fulfilling a longstanding goal of having a full-service marina on Lake Decatur.
The proposal is a joint venture between the city, which owns the lake; the Decatur Park District, which owns the surrounding land; and G&H Marine, a Decatur-based dock builder that would construct and operate the new facilities.
The council approved a memorandum of understanding between the three parties, an informal document that states their intention and will later be codified via an intergovernmental agreement.
It came after about an hour-long discussion centered around the possible displacement of boaters with docks in the affected area, which is along the far southwestern edge of the existing marina area nestled between Chandler Park and Nelson Park.
However, a compromise appeared to be reached as members of the club, who attended the meeting, said they would support the plan on the condition they be allowed to move "home" to the south side of the breakwater.
"I would suggest that staff reach out with the park district to make sure that having the club move to this original location is not a major impediment to the development of G&H Marine and, if it is not a problem with the developer, that they be allowed to move their docks back to original location," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, relaying the consensus of the council.
On paper, it appears there would not be a conflict. Plans in the MOU suggest that future expansion of G&H's docks would likely move in the opposite direction towards the park district-operated docks in front of the Beach House.
Naut Rite Club member Stephanie McGlade said they would be satisfied with that outcome. The club has 11 boats, four jet skis, two kayaks and is family-oriented, she said.
"My understanding is as long as the other parties are okay with it, we get to relocate, and that's wonderful to us," McGlade said. "We just want to keep our club intact. We don't want to lose our members, our club."
Earlier this year, the city issued a request for proposals for the turnkey development of a marina. No proposals were fully responsive to the request, but G&H Marine offered an alternative that would take a step-by-step approach.
The lease, which would be between the park district and G&H Marine, would be for 20 years. The first phase of development would include 40 slips at an estimated cost of $400,000.
G&H Marine has also agreed to construct additional docks within 12 months of being notified by the park district of at least 20 new requests for slips. All additional construction will be done in increments of 20.
The waitlist for slips on Lake Decatur is 57, according to city officials. Displaced boaters would have first dibs on the new facilities, per the agreement.
The park district would cover initial landside infrastructure costs in exchange for annual 20% cut of slip revenue. The city would not receive any revenue from the agreement since it "will be gradually withdrawing from the marina business," said city manager Scot Wrighton.
"In the short term, are we losing revenue? Yes," Wrighton said. "But in the interest of seeing that long-range development and the long-range benefits of the city's bottom line, I think that it's the right thing to do."
After the situation with the Naut Rite Club appeared to be resolved, council members praised the agreement, noting the cooperation between governing bodies and the step forward in the city's long-term goals.
"It's a win-win across the board," said Councilman Ed Culp. We've got a local family-owned company willing to step up because they believe in Decatur. We've got a professional partner and another tax entity wanting to partner with us that are professionals in community service and quality-of-life issues. And then we as a city are going to allow this."
Over the years, the city and park district have sought to maximize the unique asset that is Lake Decatur, especially near 180-acre Nelson Park.
Both government bodies in 2011 approved the concept, later dubbed “Lakeshore Landing,” which envisioned transforming the city’s east side into a hub for restaurants, condos, a water park, miniature golf course and other outdoor recreation.
Several aspects have since come to fruition, including the 4,000-seat Devon G. Buffett Amphitheatre, which opened in 2019, and Splash Cove outdoor waterpark, which opened earlier this year.
The city and park district in 2013 split the $1.4 million cost to construct a new promenade and docks in front of the Beach House restaurant. They were meant to showcase how all the docks on the lake could look if new, consistent standards were implemented.
