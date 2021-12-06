Council advances expansion of docks near Nelson Park

The waitlist for slips on Lake Decatur is 57, according to city officials. Displaced boaters would have first dibs on the new facilities, per the agreement.

The park district would cover initial landside infrastructure costs in exchange for annual 20% cut of slip revenue. The city would not receive any revenue from the agreement since it "will be gradually withdrawing from the marina business," said city manager Scot Wrighton.

"In the short term, are we losing revenue? Yes," Wrighton said. "But in the interest of seeing that long-range development and the long-range benefits of the city's bottom line, I think that it's the right thing to do."

After the situation with the Naut Rite Club appeared to be resolved, council members praised the agreement, noting the cooperation between governing bodies and the step forward in the city's long-term goals.

"It's a win-win across the board," said Councilman Ed Culp. We've got a local family-owned company willing to step up because they believe in Decatur. We've got a professional partner and another tax entity wanting to partner with us that are professionals in community service and quality-of-life issues. And then we as a city are going to allow this."

Over the years, the city and park district have sought to maximize the unique asset that is Lake Decatur, especially near 180-acre Nelson Park.