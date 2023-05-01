DECATUR — The city will move forward with a complete separation of the combined storm and sewer pipes that serve the near west side.

The city council voted 5-1 Monday evening to finalize the scope of the Oakland and Grand Area Sewer Separation project.

The council already approved a $829,600 professional services agreement with Texas-based AECOM Technical Services for design work last October. And a complete separation was already in order for the sewer north of U.S. 36.

However, left undecided until now was whether to pursue a complete separation south of there, which would require the building of a large storm sewer across Fairview Park that would discharge storm water directly to Stevens Creek, or to construct a large storm water detention lagoon near U.S. 36 to hold rainwater until it could be discharged back into the combined sewers in Fairview Park.

The council, following the recommendation from city staff, voted to move forward with a complete separation.

The cost gap between the cheaper lagoon option and the more expensive complete separation shrank from about $3 million to just $500,000 after the city received approval from the Illinois Department of Transportation to use the Illinois 48 right-of-way for the sewer pipes, negating the need for the city to dig a new and likely expensive utility tunnel.

"It was a significant cost increase and I'm thrilled that it was able to come down to a half-million dollars," said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. "It's still a half-million dollars, but it's much better than $3 million."

Beyond that, city officials say that the separation will make it easier to do other separation projects in the future. And it is in line with recommended practices from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The EPA in 2012 identified fixes needed to Decatur's aging sewer system, beginning several years of negotiations with city officials. The federal agency ultimately required a detailed study of the sewer system that took place in 2016. Results showed an estimated $70 million in needed repairs.

Even before that, city officials have long identified sewer infrastructure needs, having crafted a sanitary sewer master plan in 2010 and a storm water master plan in 2009. The city has tackled several major sewer rehabilitation projects in the last decade as part of those plans.

"I don't want to be on the wrong side of the EPA again either," Moore Wolfe said, responding to a comment from Councilman Pat McDaniel urging the council to follow staff's recommendation.

The lone 'no' vote was Councilman David Horn, who disputed the cost savings, arguing that the alternative option, which would create the retention pond that would store stormwater before releasing it back into the combined sewer, would actually be $2 million cheaper. He said the city should fight the Sanitary District of Decatur over a $1.5 million charge for storing stormwater under the scenario.

"Decatur needs to modernize its approach to reducing flooding in the city — and retention basins store stormwater," Horn said. "Essentially what we're doing is we're creating a bathtub. And when there's floodwaters, the bathtub fills up. When the floodwaters are gone, we open up the drain and we let the water flow in a controlled manner for which there is absolutely enough space in the pipe to do that."

Horn suggested the basin be used for recreation during dry times. However, it fell on deaf ears.

Not voting was Councilman Chuck Kuhle, who was not present for the meeting.

In other action:

The council voted to give city manager Scot Wrighton the authority to execute an agreement with Springfield-based Having-a-Ball Productions for event management services for the city's Centennial Lake Fest celebration in July.

The festival, slated for July 7-9, will celebrate the 100th birthday of Lake Decatur. The tentative budget is set at $128,000. Costs are being covered by the Staley Family Foundation.

Also approved was an agreement with IDOT for the resurfacing of Illinois 121 from University Avenue to about a half-mile northwest of Interstate 72. The work is expected to cost about $7.73 million with the city's portion at $25,000. It is expected to begin this summer and be completed in 2024.

And at the beginning of the meeting, Moore Wolfe and Council members Dennis Cooper, Lisa Gregory and McDaniel were sworn in for new terms.

Moore Wolfe ran unopposed while the Cooper, Gregory and McDaniel were the top three finishers in a four-man field that also included Macon County Board member Karl Coleman.

Cooper and Gregory were incumbents while McDaniel returned to the council after a two-year hiatus. He previously served from 2011 to 2021.

