Council OKs $39,900 Decatur Civic Center usage study

But, the company asserted in a letter that it made a good-faith effort as required, but that the limited scope of the work made compliance not possible.

Wrighton acknowledged that there was some ambiguity.

"I think that there is room for interpretation as to compliance or non-compliance," Wrighton said. "And so the combination of the fact that that ambiguity, I think, does exist and because the second low bidder was fully in compliance, as well as we've also had some very good experience with Felmely-Dickerson ... is what leads to the recommendation for Felmely-Dickerson to receive the bid."

Raising the doors at the station would allow fire apparatus to be moved around to any fire station without being limited by door height.

The department's new "Truck 2" which cost more than $1 million, must now park in the training building across the parking lot from the station.

The door project would allow Truck 2 to be parked inside the station when the project is completed.