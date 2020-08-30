Council study session to look at budget, Brush College/Faries Parkway project

DECATUR – The Decatur City Council will hold a study session on Monday to discuss the Brush College/Faries Parkway project and budget challenges brought on by COVID-19.
City staff estimated revenue shortfalls would be between $5 million and $5.5 million. As a result of cost reduction measures and grant funding that will be received through the end of the calendar year, the actual net loss to the city will be approximately $2 million.
The staff limited expenditures, including staffing reductions through normal attrition and turnover. The budget authorizes total staffing of 449, but that number was reduced to 432. Because of this, no layoffs or involuntary furloughs will occur in 2020.
General Fund cash reserves began the fiscal year at $8.3 million, or 43 days cash reserve. Using the 9-point financial plan, the cash reserve will be about $6.3 million at year’s end, a reserve of only a little over a month.
For 2021, the city is considering several ways to reduce expenditures, including: Explore the use of an insurance pool to reduce workers compensation costs; analysis of the Central Garage and central fueling operations to see how both can be re-engineered to save costs; obtain vehicles through a market-replacement lease contract to reduce overall vehicle acquisition costs; use short-term bonding or other debt financing to smooth the financial impact of selected capital costs that cannot be deferred.
The Brush College Road improvement project includes multiple components, each a significant undertaking in its own right: the overpass at Faries Parkway; an overpass just a few blocks south to take vehicles over a Norfolk Southern-owned rail yard; and a state project to widen the intersection with East William Street Road and expand Brush College Road from two lanes to four lanes, officials have said. The current phase of work is estimated to cost about $40 million, while officials previously put the cost of the full project at more than $80 million.
Increased costs add up to $16.7 million so far. Construction is due to begin in the first half of 2021, with a goal of completion the second half of 2022.
The study session will be 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Civic Center Theater.
