Council study session to look at budget, Brush College/Faries Parkway project

DECATUR – The Decatur City Council will hold a study session on Monday to discuss the Brush College/Faries Parkway project and budget challenges brought on by COVID-19.

City staff estimated revenue shortfalls would be between $5 million and $5.5 million. As a result of cost reduction measures and grant funding that will be received through the end of the calendar year, the actual net loss to the city will be approximately $2 million.

The staff limited expenditures, including staffing reductions through normal attrition and turnover. The budget authorizes total staffing of 449, but that number was reduced to 432. Because of this, no layoffs or involuntary furloughs will occur in 2020.

General Fund cash reserves began the fiscal year at $8.3 million, or 43 days cash reserve. Using the 9-point financial plan, the cash reserve will be about $6.3 million at year’s end, a reserve of only a little over a month.