Council to OK new employee health clinic in Decatur library

DECATUR — The City Council on Tuesday is expected to vote on authorizing use of space in the Decatur Public Library for a city employee health care clinic.

The council in December approved creating the clinic to be operated by the company Activate Healthcare.

City Manager Scot Wrighton wrote in a memo to council members that Activate estimates the move will save workers $250,000 annually in medical costs on deductibles, co-pays and other fees otherwise charged by providers.

Ninety percent of medical program costs are made up of fees paid to doctors, clinics, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, specialists and laboratories, Wrighton wrote. Giving workers access to early intervention and preventative treatment programs will cut down on later costs, he said.

The 4,400-square-foot space is in the upper level and is in the portion of the 130 N. Franklin St. building controlled by the city.

It is currently used for book storage and sorting by Friends of the Decatur Public Library, which handles programs and outreach for the library. The group has "begun a dialogue with the library about how to integrate the Friends of the Library book sales into the library space," according to the memo from Wrighton.

Another portion of the Friends space will be used for office space by the Community Investment Corp. of Decatur. That approval is also on the Tuesday agenda.

The meeting, moved to Tuesday because of the Independence Day holiday, is at 5:30 p.m. in the City Council Chamber at the Decatur Civic Center.

