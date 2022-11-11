County Board says goodbye to ousted incumbents

DECATUR — Following a landslide midterm election for Republican members, the Macon County Board on Thursday said goodbye to ousted incumbents in its last meeting before the board considerably downsizes.

With current board members’ seats set to expire on Nov. 30, the board ushered through unanimous votes on budgets and tax levies, among other resolutions. But one of the board members’ primary focuses wasn’t listed on the agenda – that is, acknowledging that the board will be noticeably different when members reconvene in December.

A 2021 redistricting plan ushered through by Republicans but opposed by Democrats reduced the board from seven districts with 21 seats to five districts with 15 seats. And after Tuesday’s election, only three of those 15 seats will be held by Democrats.

Democratic incumbents Pat Dawson, Marcy Rood and Shad Edwards all lost their reelection bids to Republicans. Some existing board members, including Republican Jim Gresham and Democrat Verzell Taylor, also chose not to run for reelection.

“I'd like to start by saying I appreciate all the county board members for their service,” Chairman Kevin Greenfield said during officeholders’ remarks. “I can tell you, you will be missed, and it was a pleasure working with you. The people of Macon County appreciate your service and what you’ve done.”

Some members who did not run for reelection joked about their soon to be absences.

“Pretty bold on your seconds there for someone who’s not going to be on the board anymore,” quipped Macon County States Attorney Scott Rueter to Gresham after Gresham asked for a clarification on the board’s budget vote.

Gresham laughed in response, saying it was his “last chance” to take up time.

But for Democratic members who lost their reelection bids in districts favoring Republicans, the evening was tense.

After the meeting, Dawson told the Herald & Review she was upset about her loss but that she felt she “had a good run.”

“I served for over 15 years,” she said. “I thought I did the best I could.”

Dawson did not directly comment on the redistricting plan, which is still contested by local Democrats.

Macon County Democratic Party Chair Karl Coleman, who is also one of the three Democrats elected to county board, called the new district maps a "blatant violation of federal law" in an interview with the Herald & Review this week. The maps failed to maintain an existing majority-minority district in the county, which is nearly one-fifth Black, he said.

Coleman said the party is looking to pursue legal action against the maps. Dawson alluded to the contention and potential challenges to come on Thursday night.

“Sometimes you get what you asked for,” she said.

Rood, who grew emotional near the meeting’s end, declined to say much both during and after the meeting.

“I’m grateful for this experience,” she said. “(It was) a very positive experience. I learned a lot about local government. I met a lot of interesting people.”

Both women said they’re looking forward despite their losses.

“I’m reclaiming my Thursdays,” Dawson said, in reference to the board’s regular meeting day. “My Mondays for OP (Operations and Personnel Committee), my Wednesdays for Transportation, all of those days I’m going to have a life. There is life after county board, and you can quote me on that.”

