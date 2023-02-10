DECATUR – Macon County officials are making moves to fill vacancies in some key county roles.

The Macon County Board on Thursday passed a resolution requesting consent from the Illinois Department of Transportation to appoint as acting county engineer a county employee who is not a qualified and licensed professional engineer.

Per the resolution, IDOT has indicated to the county it would approve such an appointment if the county also has an engineering agreement in place with an outside consultant.

“We met with an engineering firm out of Springfield that has an acting county highway engineer on their staff. That's who IDOT recommended that we go with,” said board Chairman Kevin Greenfield, R-4. “They also recommended that we appoint someone from highway to be the acting engineer, so to speak, someone that’s out there that's familiar with some of IDOT’s paperwork.”

Former County Engineer Bruce Bird retired on Dec. 31. The county board is seeking to appoint Kathy Gerhold of the Macon County Highway Department to the interim role.

The resolution approved an agreement with the Springfield-based engineering firm WHKS & Co to serve as the county’s engineering consultant and appropriated $96,000 from the county motor fuel tax line item in the 2023 budget to cover expenses for that agreement.

The acting engineer appointment would not be permanent.

“Such actions are intended to be temporary and Macon County remains committed to continuing its efforts to find a qualified and licensed Professional Engineer to appoint as County Engineer,” the resolution reads.

Hiring processes for a permanent engineer are ongoing, Greenfield confirmed.

“Hopefully we can get some good, qualified candidates to apply and get somebody hired before long,” he said.

The resolution passed with no opposition.

County board members also heard updates from interim Public Health Administrator Lindsey Munsterman on her department’s efforts to permanently fill three leadership positions left open after a series of January resignations.

“We had a really great (chief financial officer) interview and are hopeful to have an answer from that individual within the next couple of days, and maybe next week at the latest, hopefully,” Munsterman said. “And so if that all goes as planned, we would be hiring a CFO as soon as next week.”

The hiring process would be a “smooth transition,” Munsterman said, because the CFO position was offered to a current health department employee who is already partially trained in the role.

Munsterman was appointed to the role of interim administrator on Jan. 30 following former administrator Brandi Binkley’s resignation. Binkley’s resignation was closely followed by the resignations of Assistant Public Health Administrator Bethany Krieg and Chief Financial Officer Sheree Zalanka.

Munsterman said she would like to see the CFO and the assistant administrator positions filled within a month, but neither the health department or the Macon County Board of Health — which heads the process for hiring a permanent administrator — want to cut corners.

“Obviously there is a sense of urgency to get those positions filled, but I think the real goal is to make sure we fill them with competent, educated people who have the ability to be in those positions,” Munsterman said. “So we definitely have, it’s at the top of the priority list. But you know, to be able to put a deadline on exactly when those positions will be filled is challenging just because we really want to make sure we find the right person to fill those positions.”