COVID-19 outbreak sparks flood of Illinois executive orders

SPRINGFIELD — Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is on a pace to set a modern-day record for issuing the most executive orders by an Illinois governor.

Since 1999, which is as far back as the executive orders page of the governor’s website goes, the most executive orders any governor issued in a single year was 20. That mark was set by Gov. Pat Quinn in 2009. The average from 1999 through 2019 was 11.2 executive orders per year.

But in just the first three months of this year, Pritzker has already issued 12 executive orders, including 10 since he declared a public health disaster on March 9 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Some of the orders Pritzker has issued deal with multiple, unrelated issues. On Tuesday, for example, he issued an order to expand the state’s health care workforce by suspending portions of a law requiring former or retired certified nursing assistants to undergo background and fingerprint checks in order to practice again and limiting them to just three months under a temporary license while the background checks are being completed. Under the order they may now work for six months on a temporary license.