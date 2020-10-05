COVID-19 help and scaring away birds both get approved at city meeting

DECATUR — Financial relief for needy families whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 scare — and scaring away flocks of pest birds downtown — were two issues that flew to the top of the Decatur City Council’s Monday night agenda.

In reaching out a helping hand to people impacted economically by the virus, council members agreed to a plan to hand out more than $511,000 in federal relief aid. The charity DOVE Inc will identify recipients who will get help with rent and mortgage and utility assistance. Another $272,000 in federally-provided funds will also be available to help with rent and mortgage assistance for small businesses.

And there could be more taxpayer money on the way to provide extra help as the local economy tries to cope with the financial hit from COVID-19. City Manager Scot Wrighton, in a memo to council members, said: “The city was recently notified that the Federal Government has awarded the city an additional $458,607 (for) CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) eligible expenses such as those covered by this grant agreement..."