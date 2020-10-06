COVID-19 help and scaring away birds both get approved at Decatur city meeting

DECATUR — Financial relief for needy families whose lives have been upended by the COVID-19 scare — and scaring away flocks of pest birds downtown — were two issues that flew to the top of the Decatur City Council’s Monday night agenda.
In reaching out a helping hand to people impacted economically by the virus, council members agreed to a plan to hand out more than $511,000 in federal relief aid. The charity DOVE Inc will identify recipients who will get help with rent and mortgage and utility assistance. Another $272,000 in federally-provided funds will also be available to help with rent and mortgage assistance for small businesses.
And there could be more taxpayer money on the way to provide extra help as the local economy tries to cope with the financial hit from COVID-19. City Manager Scot Wrighton, in a memo to council members, said: “The city was recently notified that the Federal Government has awarded the city an additional $458,607 (for) CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) eligible expenses such as those covered by this grant agreement..."
Wrighton said the city will have to prepare an “Action Plan” to describe how the money will be used before it can get its hands on the cash, but such a plan would enable more funding for widespread rent and utility assistance.
And, in a related move, the council agreed to suspend water shut-offs to people who have fallen behind on their bills due to coronavirus economic impacts. This follows a previous shut-off suspension, and is designed to give families a break on their bills. It will be targeted at those DOVE has selected for COVID-19 assistance.
Wrighton said, however, that suspension is not forgiveness. “If water bills are not paid, they will continue to compound and the balances will grow on the customer’s accounts statement — but without penalties and interest charges,” he added in a briefing note.
Getting rid of growing flocks of pest birds like starlings will cost the city up to $75,000 over the next three years ($25,000 per year) after the council approved a contract with the Jimmie Soules Bird Repellent Company.
The firm has been hired to scare away birds from roosting in downtown buildings and trees for decades and, since it was established in Decatur in 1941, Soules has attracted world-wide attention for its highly effective but top secret method of persuading birds to leave without harming them.
The founder of the business used to kill crows by “bombing the trees with dynamite caps, killing thousands,” according to 2006 story in the Herald & Review before the new and humane method was developed.
Support Local Journalism
The company has been besieged with offers of work and offers to buy its bird repellent secret, but has repeatedly said it’s not for sale, and the technique remains passed on between generations of the Soules family.
Councilman David Horn, a biology professor, was the loan dissenting "no" vote for the bird contract at Monday's meeting. "The city of Decatur has not shown where there is a problem if we don't have this company do its bird control," Horn added.
But Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said messy issues before bird control were well documented and included droppings falling like rain and the mess and risk to public health. "We did have a significant problem," she added.
In other business the council also:
- Authorized an agreement with Northwater Consulting Inc. for up to $299,463 for the next phase in the Lake Decatur Watershed Management Plan
- Approved the purchase of six properties as part of the John’s Hill Revitalization project.
- Agreed to a resolution setting Halloween trick-or-treating between 5 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 following COVID-19 guidelines.
Horn also raised concerns here, too and was the lone vote against allowing trick or treating in Decatur. He wondered why the city would go ahead with trick or treating as COVID-19 positivity rates in Macon County were now twice the statewide level. He described large groups of children roaming around and visiting the homes of strangers as posing an "unnecessary risk."
But, having voted to allow trick or treating following state safety guidelines, the council warned businesses in the city they must comply with mask, social distancing and crowd size safety rules or risk being shutdown. Moore Wolfe said the state was poised to step in and make sure businesses that flout the rules will be shuttered if COVID-19 numbers continue spiking.
"We have got to be vigilant right now to make sure we don't get in the bullseye of the state of Illinois and get our businesses shutdown," she added. "We can't afford it."
