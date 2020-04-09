COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington to remain open through May 31

Meanwhile, the McLean County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency announced that testing qualifications have been broadened.

The site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, is for any health care worker or first responder with or without COVID-19 symptoms and for anyone else age 16 and older with symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).

"We have been able to see this process get better and to see this fight be a fight that we're continuing to wage and we're going to be victorious," Davis said.

LaHood, Davis, HHS Regional Director Douglas O'Brien and Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general for the Illinois National Guard, said the testing site has been working because it's a collaboration of federal, state and local officials.

"This is a great partnership between all levels of government," Davis said. "That's what we need to continue to look at as the model to defeat this virus and get back to what we used to consider as normal."

"This is nothing short of a national model," O'Brien said. "We look forward to continuing this partnership with the state of Illinois into the future."

O'Brien said he didn't know what keeping the site open through the end of May would cost the federal government.