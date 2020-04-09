COVID-19 testing site in Bloomington to remain open through May 31

BLOOMINGTON — Illinoisans who qualify to be tested for coronavirus at the McLean County Fairgrounds will be able to be tested through the end of May, Central Illinois congressmen Darin LaHood and Rodney Davis announced Thursday.
People do not need to live in McLean County to be tested, though they must arrive at the regional site in a vehicle. Testing criteria have also been broadened.
"We have an efficient testing system here," said LaHood, R-Dunlap. "This is the model ... for what we ought to be doing."
The drive-through testing site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, has been operated by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in cooperation with the Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois National Guard and with the support of the McLean County Health Department and other local entities.
About 1,230 people have been tested at the site since is opened on March 28.
Federal support had been set to expire after Friday and IDPH was determining whether it could keep the testing site open with state and local support.
But LaHood and Davis, R-Taylorville, announced at the McLean County Fairgrounds that HHS will continue to operate the site with the support of the National Guard and the other partners through May 31.
Meanwhile, the McLean County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency announced that testing qualifications have been broadened.
The site, which is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, is for any health care worker or first responder with or without COVID-19 symptoms and for anyone else age 16 and older with symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
"We have been able to see this process get better and to see this fight be a fight that we're continuing to wage and we're going to be victorious," Davis said.
LaHood, Davis, HHS Regional Director Douglas O'Brien and Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general for the Illinois National Guard, said the testing site has been working because it's a collaboration of federal, state and local officials.
"This is a great partnership between all levels of government," Davis said. "That's what we need to continue to look at as the model to defeat this virus and get back to what we used to consider as normal."
"This is nothing short of a national model," O'Brien said. "We look forward to continuing this partnership with the state of Illinois into the future."
O'Brien said he didn't know what keeping the site open through the end of May would cost the federal government.
People who experience mild COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80% of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
Regarding COVID-19-related federal legislation, Davis referred to the $2.2 trillion package approved by Congress two weeks ago, which included a $350 billion Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for businesses applying for loans to keep paychecks flowing during the stay-at-home shutdown.
"That's what we're doing together," Davis said. "That's what bipartisanship looks like."
The next bill should be an additional $200 billion to $250 billion investment in the PPP, which is popular with Main Street businesses, Davis said.
Asked about Senate Democrats' proposal to tack onto that bill money for protective gear, food stamps and support for state and local governments, LaHood said, "None of those programs that they are advocating for are running out of money ... The only program running out of money right now is the PPP," which has bipartisan support.
Asked about Gov. Pritzker's criticism of President Trump over his COVID-19 leadership, LaHood said, "In Central Illinois, the feedback I get is we are stabilized, we are prepared, we are ready to go." He said more than 3 million pieces of personal protective equipment have been allocated to Illinois.
"When there has been a spike, I think the federal government has been there," LaHood said.
"I hope we don't need this (testing) facility through the end of May but having that additional federal funding to keep it operating, keep it running, gives everybody reassurance that you have a world-class facility where it could be done," LaHood said.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.