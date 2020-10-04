COVID assistance funding on Monday Decatur City Council agenda

DECATUR — The city council on Monday is expected to vote on providing COVID relief funds to Decatur residents.

An agenda item being considered will allocate $511,810 to Dove Inc., which assists with rent, mortgage and utility assistance. A total of $272,477 will assist small business with rent/mortgage assistance.

The money is though the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act to help people during the coronavirus pandemic.

The council also is expected to discuss suspending water shut-off for those who are impacted by COVID.

Also on the agenda:

Authorizing an agreement with Northwater Consulting Inc. for up to $299,463 for the next phase in the Lake Decatur Watershed Management Plan

Consideration of a resolution setting trick-or-treating between 5 and 8 p.m. on Oct. 31 following COVID guidelines

Approving the purchase of six properties as part of the John’s Hill Revitalization project