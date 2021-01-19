COVID dine-in headache eases for Decatur, but a big spike in crime and a vaccine shortage dampens relief

DECATUR — After the state announced the limited resumption of indoor service at restaurants and bars Monday afternoon, Tuesday evening’s Decatur City Council meeting became a lot less tense.
But there was still plenty to worry about, with reports noting spiking homicides and violent crime in 2020 along with a soaring number of structure fires, several of them due to arson. And the city's police chief believes some of the violent crime wave is linked to stresses imposed by COVID-19.
And another thing to fret over: soaring demand for vaccine that is overwhelming the supply as people in and around Decatur clamor for shots to protect themselves and get back to normal life.
Dealing first with the tense subject of indoor dining amid the virus epidemic, council members had been scheduled to take their own vote on easing city-wide restrictions linked to the state’s efforts to combat the spread of the COVID. Such a city move could have run the risk of triggering legal and financial sanctions from Governor J.B. Pritzker’s administration but, with the state having now got there first, masked and socially distanced council members were in celebratory mood.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe suggested taking the city COVID ordinance vote on indoor dining off the agenda and her proposal was passed unanimously. "Thankfully, our numbers have been stable and going down; not dramatically down but down," she added. "So hopefully we are at the home stretch of at least this phase."
The council ordinances related to businesses and COVID-19 were simply left in place at Tuesday’s meeting, as they are already tied-in to whatever the state mandates. And that means indoor dining bans could snap back into place if infection rates spike again and Pritzker orders another indoor service shutdown.
The subject of vaccine availability was raised by Councilman Pat McDaniel who suggested using facilities like the Civic Center as mass vaccination centers to speed inoculations. But Moore Wolfe, who serves on a mass vaccination committee involving the city, hospitals and the Macon County Health Department, said lack of supply was causing the hold-up.
The mayor said people were so desperate for shots that the health department was inundated with calls when it announced recently it had some shots available. She described the department's phone system breaking down to the point where staff could not even make calls out as so many other calls were coming in.
And, she said, a mass vaccination effort in Christian County on Tuesday saw seniors sleeping outside overnight in their cars waiting to be first in line for shots.
"We are doing everything we can to secure more vaccine but the entire country is in the same boat we are — everybody wants the vaccine," she added.
And, thanks to COVID, it turns out the city also has many other sources of anxiety requiring attention. Reports on Decatur crime statistics presented to Tuesday's meeting recorded a jump in homicides and violence during 2020, a rise Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz believes may have its ugly roots in the virus.
Getz, speaking before Tuesday’s meeting, said: “I hate to say this — and we are seeing it all across the state and across the nation — violent crime, homicides and shootings are up and it seems to coincide with the lockdown in March with COVID.”
Getz said frustrated people cooped up at home together and a rising tide of desperation linked to virus-related job losses are providing a volatile stew of ingredients to swell crime statistics. Decatur homicides for 2020 were logged at 13 compared to 11 in 2019, a rise of 18%. Robberies were recorded at 83 in 2020 as against 65 in 2019, a jump of 27%.
“People’s frustrations contribute to that and loss of jobs and incomes comes into that as well,” Getz added. “There are more studies being done and we may never know all the answers, but a lot of this (crime) seems to coincide with COVID lockdowns.”
Burglaries also had a significant rise, escalating some 40% to hit 621 in 2020 as compared to 442 in 2019. Getz said another big factor there was carelessness as people leave their cars and homes unlocked. “I think burglaries would be a lot lower if people would just lock their stuff,” he added.
Tuesday’s council meeting also heard it wasn’t just the police having a busy 2020. An annual report from Fire Chief Jeff Abbott noted there were 22 more structure fires last year compared to 2019. And fires of all kinds in 2020 jumped to 393, a rise of 60, or 18%, over 2019.
“The 393 fires is the highest total in the last 10 years,” said the chief in his report.
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth, speaking before Tuesday’s meeting, said a turbulent year on the law and order front was responsible for some of the fire statistics. He noted that there were instances of arson — such as the torching of abandoned homes — where fires were “intentionally set due to the social unrest back in the summer.”
Kindseth said Decatur has been working to deal with the number of dilapidated and empty homes in the city, and the city’s professional staff were keen to see a more organized and effective property registration program established “so that we can get a better grip” on the problems posed by at-risk properties.
Kindseth said the concept of such a property registration system has been looked at previously by the council. “It has been discussed but it has not been put in place yet,” he added.
