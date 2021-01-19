COVID dine-in headache eases for Decatur, but a big spike in crime and a vaccine shortage dampens relief

"We are doing everything we can to secure more vaccine but the entire country is in the same boat we are — everybody wants the vaccine," she added.

And, thanks to COVID, it turns out the city also has many other sources of anxiety requiring attention. Reports on Decatur crime statistics presented to Tuesday's meeting recorded a jump in homicides and violence during 2020, a rise Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz believes may have its ugly roots in the virus.

Getz, speaking before Tuesday’s meeting, said: “I hate to say this — and we are seeing it all across the state and across the nation — violent crime, homicides and shootings are up and it seems to coincide with the lockdown in March with COVID.”

Getz said frustrated people cooped up at home together and a rising tide of desperation linked to virus-related job losses are providing a volatile stew of ingredients to swell crime statistics. Decatur homicides for 2020 were logged at 13 compared to 11 in 2019, a rise of 18%. Robberies were recorded at 83 in 2020 as against 65 in 2019, a jump of 27%.

“People’s frustrations contribute to that and loss of jobs and incomes comes into that as well,” Getz added. “There are more studies being done and we may never know all the answers, but a lot of this (crime) seems to coincide with COVID lockdowns.”