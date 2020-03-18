Dan Brady wins 105th House nomination, fends off Blumenshine bid

BLOOMINGTON — Incumbent Rep. Dan Brady cruised to victory Tuesday over challenger David Paul Blumenshine in the Republican primary race in the 105th Illinois House District.

Unofficial results showed Brady with 4,945 votes to 3,008 for Blumenshine, giving him about 62 percent.

Brady said late Tuesday the keys to his victory were “experience and accomplishments, providing what constituents want.”

He said the key issues facing the state are having a fair map for redistricting, providing property tax relief and fighting corruption.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

This is the second time Brady, who has served in the Illinois House since 2000, has faced Blumenshine in the Republican primary.

In 2018, Brady defeated Blumenshine 6,885 to 2,566, a much larger margin, with 72 percent of the vote.