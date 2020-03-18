Dan Brady wins 105th House nomination, fends off Blumenshine bid

BLOOMINGTON — Incumbent Rep. Dan Brady cruised to victory Tuesday over challenger David Paul Blumenshine in the Republican primary race in the 105th Illinois House District.
Unofficial results showed Brady with 4,945 votes to 3,008 for Blumenshine, giving him about 62 percent.
Brady said late Tuesday the keys to his victory were “experience and accomplishments, providing what constituents want.”
He said the key issues facing the state are having a fair map for redistricting, providing property tax relief and fighting corruption.
This is the second time Brady, who has served in the Illinois House since 2000, has faced Blumenshine in the Republican primary.
In 2018, Brady defeated Blumenshine 6,885 to 2,566, a much larger margin, with 72 percent of the vote.
Brady, 58, is a partner and funeral director at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. He also is a former McLean County coroner.
Blumenshine, 56, has been a real estate broker for 26 years. He also transports special needs students to and from employment with the McLean County Unit 5 school district’s Vocational Transition Assistance Program.
The Democratic candidate in November will be Chemberly Cummings, who was unopposed in the primary.
A technology analyst at State Farm, Cummings is in her first term on the Normal City Council and is a former member of the Children’s Discovery Museum board.
