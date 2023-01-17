Dana Ray appointed to Decatur City Council

DECATUR — Dana Ray has returned to the Decatur City Council — at least for a few months.

Ray, the longtime chief medical officer of Crossing Healthcare who served on the council from 2009 to 2019, was the choice of the six incumbent council members to replace former Councilman Bill Faber, who resigned earlier this month.

She was unanimously appointed at the beginning of Tuesday's council meeting. There are just three-and-a-half months remaining in the term.

Ray's appointment is temporary as she is not among the four candidates vying for three council seats in the April 4 election.

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe hinted earlier this month that her preference was to appoint someone with previous council experience due to the short turnaround, reasoning that there would be less of a learning curve.

Moore Wolfe compiled a list of former council members dating back to the 1970s. Some had conflicts and others had moved away. Eventually, Moore Wolfe said Ray became the logical choice for the appointment.

"She, quite honestly, is one of the best council people we have ever had in this community, in my opinion," Moore Wolfe said. "So, she'll be a great representative, even if it's just for a short time."

Candidates in the April election include incumbent council members Dennis Cooper and Lisa Gregory, Macon County Board member Karl Coleman and former Councilman Pat McDaniel.

Faber, who was not seeking reelection, cited his frustration with institutional barriers, such as the requirement that any item get four votes to be placed on the council agenda, as well as his lame duck status, as reasons for leaving.

Ray has been Crossing's top doctor since 2009, leading and providing a wide range of direct clinical services to patients at the federally qualified health center including pediatric, urgent care, behavioral health, and prenatal care.

She was recently appointed to the Illinois State Medical Board, which reviews complaints against doctors for violations of the state's Medical Practice Act and may recommend probation, suspension, revocation or other action of a medical license.