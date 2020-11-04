Davis wins rematch with Londrigan, gets 5th term

"This isn't a Republican or a Democratic issue," he said. "This issue is a personal issue to me."

He has said premiums and deductibles under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, often price people out of the market.

Showing the national nature of the race, just last week, Sen. Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, appeared on video for Londrigan, saying "she will fight for your family as hard as she has fought for her own."

"Joe (Biden) and I need someone with her experience and her values to help us contain this pandemic and build back a better America," Harris said in the video.

Davis and his campaign consistently linked Londrigan to Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who also chairs the Democratic Party of Illinois. They also painted her as part of the left wing of the Democratic Party.

"I need your help," Davis said in a fundraising video on social media as Election Day approached. "November 3rd, we are still fighting the most corrupt, radical left opponent I've ever had."

Davis and Londrigan and their allies ran vicious ads, with Davis being painted as beholden to special interests who donate to his campaign, and Londrigan as part of the "Madigan machine."