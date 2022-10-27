Decatur abortion rights rally slated for Nov. 5

DECATUR — A new local organization is leading an abortion rights rally in Decatur ahead of the midterm election next month.

The Central IL Abortion Coalition will host its first rally on Sunday, Nov. 5, at the corner of North Franklin and East Eldorado streets, near the Decatur Civic Center.

According to a press release, the CIAC aims to be a “hub of information” for abortion services in Central Illinois.

“We are looking for allies in this fight as we believe that the abortion rights in Illinois are being threatened,” said CIAC organizer Jennifer Ellis in the release.

The rally will run from 12:30 to 2 p.m., the organization said. Immediately following the rally, participants will march to the Macon County building for early voting. Organizers encourage participants who still need to register to vote to bring two forms of identification, including a state ID and a bank statement or utility bill.

Those interested can find more information on the CIAC Facebook page.