DECATUR — Archer Daniels Midland Co. will soon be able to pump liquified carbon dioxide into "pore space" more than a mile underneath city-owned land.

The Decatur City Council voted unanimously Monday to grant city manager Scot Wrighton broad authority to execute an agreement with ADM in what amounts to an expansion of the food processing giant's industry-leading carbon sequestration program. The city will receive $450 per acre of land in which ADM injects and stores carbon.

The action came despite safety and environmental concerns expressed by some Decatur residents, uncertainty over the future state regulatory framework surrounding carbon capture and sequestration and despite the ordinance missing specific details about the city properties that will be included in the easement.

Instead, officials with the city and ADM touted the project as an economic development tool that could help attract businesses seeking to lower their carbon footprints.

"This project is a major catalyst for this community to bring new investment and new jobs," said Chris Cuddy, senior vice president for ADM. "It's good for ADM, it's good for Decatur, it's good for jobs, it's good for the local farmers."

Under the agreement, an easement will be granted allowing the plume to grow beyond their property and onto city property.

Though specific information was omitted, Wrighton said that three city-owned sites are being eyed — two near drill sites on ADM-owned land where carbon is expected to seep into the city-owned land and a third where the drill site will be located on city property in the Oakley sediment basin near Lake Decatur.

ADM would also have to receive easements for any private property the pore well crosses into.

Though Wrighton said that he expected to have "a detailed easement" for the council to approve, there were several hundred parcels with different legal descriptions involved, which prevented it from being ready.

"Instead, what we're asking is that the city council approve an ordinance that would eventually authorize the mayor and city manager to execute an easement once all these problems with titles and land records and acreage calculations and so forth are resolved," Wrighton said.

Both Wrighton and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe dismissed the notion that the resolution without the detailed property information amounted to a "blank check" for Wrighton, saying that it would only apply to the properties already discussed between the city and ADM.

Approval came the same day a United Nations report on climate change bleakly warned that humanity "is on thin ice" and had perhaps a decade to take the drastic steps necessary to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avoid a climate catastrophe.

According to the United States Geological Survey, carbon sequestration is the process of capturing and storing atmospheric carbon dioxide, thus reducing the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere by human activity.

Due to Illinois' unique geological formations, the state is considered among the best-suited for the technology in the world.

"The city of Decatur in the carbon capture and storage world is a household name," Sally Greenberg, a research scientist at the Illinois State Geological Survey, told council members Monday evening. "You have made significant strides towards demonstrating the safe and effective demonstration of carbon storage and this work is the foundation of global climate change mitigation strategies across many, many countries."

ADM has been a pioneer in the field, having captured and stored carbon for 10 years mostly on sites owned by the company, which is operating the only Class VI injection well approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

In that decade, the company has injected more than 3.5 million metric tons of carbon more than a mile underneath the surface. To put in perspective, ADM's Decatur plant emitted nearly 4.2 million metric tons of of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere in 2021 alone, according to data from the U.S. EPA.

ADM is also partnering with Colorado-based Wolf Carbon Solutions to construct a 350-mile pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide emissions from the company's two Iowa plants to its sequestration site in Decatur.

A separate 1,200-mile pipeline proposed by Omaha-based Navigator CO2 Ventures would carry carbon dioxide from 21 ethanol and fertilizer facilities in five Midwestern states to an underground sequestration site in Christian County. The proposal is before the Illinois Commerce Commission.

Carbon sequestration has been criticized by environmentalists as a half-measure that allows for companies to keep burning fossil fuels instead of transitioning to clean energy. There are also concerns about the possible impacts to health and the city's water supply if a leak were to occur.

However, acknowledging the scrutiny the technology is under by the federal government, a consulting firm brought in by the city "predicted very little risk from ADM's continued injection of liquid carbon dioxide" deep into the ground, Wrighton wrote in a memo to council members.

Greenberg backed up this assessment, specifically responding to a question about what would happen if stored carbon leaked into Lake Decatur.

"The likelihood of that actually happening through some sort of leakage is almost impossible because you have so many deeper and more immediate ways of knowing whether or not you have a carbon dioxide leak from a well that you would stop the injection long before we ever got to the point where you saw CO2 at the surface," she said.

Several residents addressed the council on the topic, with some worried about such a project being done in a highly-populated area. But others said they simply wanted more time. The first time many heard of the proposal was late last week when the city council agenda was posted online.

Judy Parrish, a professor at Millikin University, said she was “excited about the idea of sequestering carbon” but thought that it was "unreasonable to rush to a decision about whether to allow such storage under our city."

Looming over the discussion was the possibility of action from state lawmakers during the spring legislative session on the topic.

Currently there are separate proposals from state Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, and state Rep. Ann Williams, D-Chicago, that would create a regulatory framework for underground storage of carbon dioxide.

The proposals would further develop drilling regulations, injection permit procedures and application processes with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, among other things.

A compromise bill is melding the two proposals together is expected to emerge later this session, though passage through both legislative chambers is far from certain.

Still, some residents said there is nothing wrong with waiting.

"Just because something can be done doesn't mean it's the right thing to do," said Verlyn Rosenberger, a member of the Decatur Audubon Society. "I urge you to not make a hasty decision, protect people and the planet first, become fully informed and after some study and get the facts, ask your legislators to support the House bills for stronger regulations."

"In the meantime, plant lots of native trees because they will naturally capture and sequester CO2. And they can be put in some of those vacant lots around the Tillamook Ice Cream plant," she added, addressing the other major news of the night in a moment of levity that garnered laughs.

But whether it was waiting for the legal descriptions or more guidance from the state, the city and ADM seemed to be in a hurry, with Cuddy telling the council that there's the potential for "billions of dollars" of economic activity to be generated by the project.

Asked by Councilman David Horn if "there's billions of dollars at risk" if they delayed a vote until April, Cuddy said "yes, there is billions of dollars at risk." He did not expand beyond that.

Nicole Bateman, executive director of the Economic Development Corporation of Decatur and Macon County, said carbon capture is a component of company's decision-making processes on where to invest.

"Some companies will directly utilize CCS and others want to locate in a community like Decatur that has active projects where we can demonstrate the community's commitment to green processes and a sustainable future," Bateman said.

Despite the concerns of residents, council members — even those who expressed some reservations — ended up siding with the food processing giant.

"I truly believe that we all are going to be safe and protected and it is going to be hopefully a great economic, long range development for our city," said Councilman Dennis Cooper.

Others were more defiant in their support.

"I frankly get tired sometimes of ADM being vilified," said Councilman Chuck Kuhle. "If we didn't have ADM, we wouldn't have a city as far as I'm concerned. They're our biggest employer, they're very important."

"That doesn't mean that every time you come to me, I'm going to agree with everything you do ... You're not you're not in my pocket, OK?" Kuhle said, addressing Cuddy. "But I do feel I have to speak up once in a while because I get tired of it."

