Decatur attorney Shane Mendenhall announces his candidacy for circuit court judge

DECATUR — Attorney Shane Mendenhall has declared his candidacy for the seat of retiring Macon County Circuit Court Judge Thomas E. Little.

Mendenhall plans to run in the Republican primary in a bid to replace Little, who has said he will not stand for retention when his term runs out in December.

Associate Judge Rodney Forbes also intends to seek election to Little’s seat as a Republican. The primary election will be held June 28 before the election in November.

In a news release Mendenhall said is currently serving as a partner in the Decatur law firm of Bolen, Robinson & Ellis (BRE Law) and specializes in business law, estate planning, injury work, class actions and civil litigation.

“Shane and I have worked closely together for over 13 years,” said BRE Law managing partner Chris Ellis. “He has the experience, judgment and temperament to serve the people of Macon County very well.”

Mendenhall, president-elect of the Decatur Bar Association, lives in Long Creek with his wife Alison of 16 years and they have four children. He has served as a Mount Zion village trustee and on the board of directors for the Mount Zion Foundation for Quality Education. He has also served on the boards of the Macon County Animal Shelter and the Millikin University Alumni Association and is a volunteer soccer coach with Midstate Soccer Club.

“I want my children to grow up in a community that is safe; a community that is fair and just; and a community where people are treated with respect and, at the same time, held accountable for their actions,” said Mendenhall.

“That is why I am running for circuit judge.”

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.