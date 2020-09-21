Decatur budget outlook somewhat improved; new equipment for body cams approved

DECATUR – The Decatur City Council on Monday approved a change to the purchase of body cameras for Decatur police officers.
The original agreement was to spend $309,200 for body cameras, high-definition in-car cameras and associated equipment. Additional needs include wireless microphone transmitters that communicate the audio of officers and citizens back to the in-car cameras; software to process the anticipated increase in Freedom of Information Act requests because of the body cameras; a computer workstation and server for the new software; and consulting fees from Panasonic, the supplier, on installation and set-up of the equipment.
The new total will be $321,281, an additional $12,061. The original plan was approved in December, said City Manager Scot Wrighton, which is why the change required council approval. Police Chief Jim Getz had requested the additional components.
“I agree with him these are component parts need to add to make the cameras fully functional,” Wrighton said.
The council also approved the purchase of a Citizen Service Module to allow residents to conduct city business online rather than have to visit city offices in person, in light of coronavirus considerations. The cost of $23,290 will be paid by the State of Illinois Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency Support Program.
“This is something simple to enable us to do more interaction with citizens in an online manner,” Wrighton said. “It's safer than having to come in, and safer than dropping payments in the box outside the Civic Center.”
In other business, the council approved the installation of protective barriers around the drivers of city buses to mitigate exposure to COVID-19, at a cost of $113,734, which will be covered by the CARES Act.
Several risk-management insurance policies were also updated on Monday, due to the rising cost of such insurance in light of increasing unrest in urban areas, weather-related costs and the West Coast fires. Insurance carriers have raise prices and decreased coverage. The city was able to reduce the cost of insurance by shifting from a self-insured model to a pool insurance arrangement, saving about $300,000.
By moving to the pool arrangement, the city not only saves money, but has increased coverage, Wrighton said. The crisis coverage, for example, would pay for cleanup should the city experience events like the riots in other cities, or if counselors were needed after a tragedy.
“You've saved the city $300,000 and increased coverage, and that's a good thing,” said Councilman David Horn.
The city's “rainy day fund,” or the reserve account, now has enough money in it for 50 days, as opposed to the 40 days' reserve that was in the account last month, Wrighton said. That is due to higher revenues than predicted, though the budget will still have a shortfall this year of about $4.5 million due to COVID-19
“We still face major challenges, but based on the information we had last month, compared to this month, it's not quite as bad,” he said.
