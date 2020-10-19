Decatur chamber part of group opposing graduated income tax change

DECATUR — The president of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce on Monday said a November ballot measure to change Illinois' income tax system from a flat-rate to a graduated structure could have wide-ranging negative effects on the area.

"We oppose a progressive tax because it would harm employers of all types and sizes, cost Illinois jobs, hurt workers, and allows the Legislature to raise taxes on all levels of income without limit," said Mirinda Rothrock, in a statement.

The ballot question would amend the Illinois Constitution to discard the current income tax system, in which every individual pays the same flat rate, 4.95%, and corporations pay 7%. It would set up brackets, like the federal government and 32 other states. The tax rate would increase with income.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and other proponents call it the “fair tax” because it demands more from those with higher incomes. Those making less than $250,000 a year would pay no more than the current 4.95% flat rate.

Chamber officials on Monday said 86% of members surveyed said they would be voting against it.