Decatur City budget fears loom as COVID-19 takes another bite out of revenues

DECATUR — Just when the Decatur City budget looked like it had come through the worst of COVID economic disruptions with minimal damage, cases surged and Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed much tougher “Tier 3” lockdown rules on Central Illinois Nov. 20.
With restaurants and bars shut down for indoor dining and other events delayed or shelved, the economic path forward for city revenues is looking distinctly uncertain.
Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the city is going to have to keep a close rein on taxpayer money and be ready to make some hard choices. Nothing, even the extreme possibility of layoffs, can be off the table.
“Well, you can never say never,” said Moore Wolfe when asked if job cuts were a risk. “I hate the thought of laying anybody off but, in the uncertainty that we’re in, you can’t guarantee anything… I think we have to do everything possible not to spend one more dime more than we absolutely have to spend and just be as cautious as we can until we get our arms around this.”
City council members will take up finance issues Monday night with the second of two study sessions looking forward to the 2021 budget. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 and the budget is due to be in place by Dec. 21.
After previous state-imposed lockdown measures had eased after state virus cases appeared under control, the budget picture in the waning and turbulent days of 2020 looked, and still looks, pretty good on paper.
A briefing document from the City Manager Scot Wrighton said $2.4 million in cost-cutting along with cash aid from state and federal governments had eased predicted budget shortfalls that might have been much worse. The result, he said, was that the city is now due to finish the year with a $500,000 general fund shortfall which will be made up with cash pulled from reserves.
Wrighton predicted that the 2021 general fund budget will be able to be balanced with another $800,000 drawn from cash reserves, the deficit in the new year worsened by rising pension obligations.
What worries the mayor, however, is the impact of tougher COVID-19 restrictions going forward, and a state still to come to grips with its own budget woes.
Support Local Journalism
“We start our fiscal year Jan. 1, the state starts its fiscal year July 1,” said Moore Wolfe, speaking Sunday. “So we're maybe half way through the year by then, banking on our local government share of tax money coming back, and hoping we’re be getting what we should be getting.”
Wrighton has warned that the city’s bottom line could be torpedoed by state attempts to “fix their budget woes by raiding statute-proscribed local government revenue streams,” in his budget briefing document to councilors.
“It’s simply too early to know what damage the state will cause to municipal budgets in 2021,” Wrighton added.
In the meantime the mayor had been hoping the federal government would come through with another aid package to help ease the financial strains on especially small businesses. But there have been few signs of anything like that emerging from Washington as the new lockdown bites in the midst of surging virus case numbers that Central Illinois never had in the earlier lockdown phase.
“So it could be even worse this time,” said Moore Wolfe, worrying about the effects of a prolonged lockdown on business and tax revenue. “Now our numbers (of COVID cases) are terrible and so we don’t have any idea of how long this is going to last.”
Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth acknowledged there was significant uncertainty out there. He noted, for example, that video gaming revenue was worth $125,000 a month to the city pre-COVID and was now closed down while Tier 3 restrictions remain in effect.
But he held on to some optimism that the latest shutdown shock to economic activity will prove shot-lived if virus spread is curtailed.
“So that, hopefully, if this lockdown helps through the holiday season we can ultimately see a re-loosening of the restrictions as we start the new year,” said Kindseth, also speaking Sunday. “And then, again hopefully, the budget impact is not as significant.
Kindseth said the long-term aim is to struggle through until a vaccine, or vaccines, become available. He said the city is working with health care professionals and the Macon County Health Department to facilitate the rapid delivery of vaccine doses, converting testing stations to vaccination centers.
“Those are the discussions we’re having now,” he added.
1 Micah Tolbert 1 03.25.20.JPG
brown_dalton-040920-1.jpg
Brown_Michelle 1 04.02.20.JPG
Brown_Michelle 2 04.02.20.JPG
Brown_Michelle 3 04.02.20.JPG
Brown_Michelle 4 04.02.20.JPG
Carroll_Sean 04.18.20.JPG
Cleary_Lucas 03.31.20.JPG
dales southland 1 03.19.20.JPG
dales southland 2 03.19.20.JPG
dales southland 3 03.19.20.JPG
dales southland 4 03.19.20.JPG
Davis_Todd 1 04.18.20.JPG
Davis_Todd 2 04.18.20.JPG
Dodson_Heather 03.25.20.JPG
EasterBunny-Maroa-041220-1.jpg
EasterBunny-Maroa-041220-2.jpg
eckart_bob-040320-1.jpg
gregurich_dennis-040320-1.jpg
gregurich_dennis-040320-2.jpg
harrison birthday 1 04.14.20.JPG
harrison birthday 2 04.14.20.JPG
harrison birthday 3 04.14.20.JPG
harrison birthday 4 04.14.20.JPG
John Burnette 1 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 2 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 3 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 4 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 5 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 6 03.27.20.JPG
John Burnette 7 03.27.20.JPG
kocialkowski_richard-042320.jpg
Lane_Crosby-041220-1.jpg
MRI Visit 1 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 2 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 3 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 4 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 5 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 6 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 7 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 8 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 9 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 10 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 11 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 12 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 13 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 14 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 15 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 16 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 17 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 18 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 19 03.27.20.JPG
MRI Visit 20 03.27.20.JPG
perry_brock-040920-1.jpg
perry_brock-040920-2.jpg
Pickrell_Becky 7 03.25.20.JPG
Pieske_Mark 03.17.20.JPG
rigg_stephen-040520-1.jpg
rigg_stephen-040520-2.jpg
Seitz_Sicily 1 03.14.20.JPG
Sloan_Lulu 2 03.31.20.JPG
Sloan_Lulu 5 03.31.20.JPG
stukins_molly-032520.jpg
Web local coronavirus 5 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 6 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 7 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 8 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 9 04.02.20.JPG
Web local coronavirus 12 04.02.20.JPG
Weikle_Bennett-041220-1.jpg
Weikle_Bennett-041220-2.jpg
windsor teacher parade 1 04.02.20A.JPG
windsor teacher parade 2 04.02.20A.JPG
windsor teacher parade 3 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 4 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 4 04.02.20A.JPG
windsor teacher parade 5 04.02.20.JPG
windsor teacher parade 5 04.02.20A.JPG
young_alexandra-042320.jpg
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.