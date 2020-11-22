Decatur City budget fears loom as COVID-19 takes another bite out of revenues

DECATUR — Just when the Decatur City budget looked like it had come through the worst of COVID economic disruptions with minimal damage, cases surged and Gov. J.B. Pritzker imposed much tougher “Tier 3” lockdown rules on Central Illinois Nov. 20.

With restaurants and bars shut down for indoor dining and other events delayed or shelved, the economic path forward for city revenues is looking distinctly uncertain.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said the city is going to have to keep a close rein on taxpayer money and be ready to make some hard choices. Nothing, even the extreme possibility of layoffs, can be off the table.

“Well, you can never say never,” said Moore Wolfe when asked if job cuts were a risk. “I hate the thought of laying anybody off but, in the uncertainty that we’re in, you can’t guarantee anything… I think we have to do everything possible not to spend one more dime more than we absolutely have to spend and just be as cautious as we can until we get our arms around this.”

City council members will take up finance issues Monday night with the second of two study sessions looking forward to the 2021 budget. A public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7 and the budget is due to be in place by Dec. 21.