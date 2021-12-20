Decatur City Council approves $14.95 million property tax levy

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council quickly and unanimously approved a modest increase in the property tax levy Monday evening.
The proposed tax levy is about $14.95 million, a 3.36% increase, or just under $500,000 more, compared to this current fiscal year.
The levy assumes a 2% increase in property values and captures growth from annexations, new construction and the expiration of the Southeast tax-increment financing district.
City manager Scot Wrighton told the council he believes this "will bring the levy in at or below the $1.70419 (per $100 of assessed value), which was the levy determined by the county and based on our request for funding."
This means that the city's share of property taxes would be just over $1,700 on a home valued at $100,000.
Most of the levy will go towards paying the city's police and fire pension obligations, but some will also go towards the Decatur Public Library, Decatur Municipal Band and to pay off some bonded debt.
The latter category had to be reduced due to growing pension obligations, Wrighton said.
"There's a pretty significant increase in both the police and fire pensions and in order to accommodate that within the limitations you set for the levy, we had to reduce the amount of the bonded debt," he said.
The city gets about 16% of the total property tax levy, the second-most after local school districts, which get about half. The park district and county also get a significant cut.
Meanwhile, the council approved a $12.77 million agreement with Highland-based Plocher Construction to replace a water clarifier at the South Water Treatment Plant.
About $6 million will be covered with federal American Rescue Plan funds. The rest will be funded with bonds or water funds. Councilman David Horn, objecting to the use of stimulus funds for the project, abstained.
The council also approved an agreement with Ameren for the installation of 90 fiberglass light poles with decorative fixtures in the Johns Hill neighborhood.
They will replace 70 cobra style street lights with wood poles. The Howard G. Buffett Foundation is funding the initiative along with several other infrastructure projects in the neighborhood.
The council tabled an ordinance that would increase in the annual per machine fee paid by video gaming terminal operators from $500 to $750.
The issue is a new gaming law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last week that, among other things, mandates that such fees be evenly split between terminal operators and establishments. The city did not have an accompanying ordinance ready for the latter group.
It will likely be considered again in January.
Wrighton last month estimated that the terminal operators fee alone could generate an additional $125,000 per year in revenue.
This story will be updated.
