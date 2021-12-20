Decatur City Council approves $14.95 million property tax levy

The proposed tax levy is about $14.95 million, a 3.36% increase, or just under $500,000 more, compared to this current fiscal year.

The levy assumes a 2% increase in property values and captures growth from annexations, new construction and the expiration of the Southeast tax-increment financing district.

City manager Scot Wrighton told the council he believes this "will bring the levy in at or below the $1.70419 (per $100 of assessed value), which was the levy determined by the county and based on our request for funding."

This means that the city's share of property taxes would be just over $1,700 on a home valued at $100,000.

Most of the levy will go towards paying the city's police and fire pension obligations, but some will also go towards the Decatur Public Library, Decatur Municipal Band and to pay off some bonded debt.

The latter category had to be reduced due to growing pension obligations, Wrighton said.