Decatur City Council approves construction of new Fire Station 7

The current station house is based on the southwest corner of the airport and is shared by the park district, which runs their own fire operations for the airport out of the facility. But, the city has determined that the facility does not suit its future needs, both from a space and location perspective.

The project is one portion of a larger $8.6 million project to build three new stations and renovate four existing facilities. Funding comes from bonds, which will be paid back to the cost of about $600,000 a year for the next 20 years. The city also plans to use about $350,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funds to cover cost overruns associated with the project.