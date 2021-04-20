Decatur City Council approves contract to expand city's fiber optic network

Lauding it as a tool for future economic development and a way to bridge the digital divide between rich and poor, the Decatur City Council voted Monday to move forward with an expansion of the city's fiber optic network.
The council vote 5-0 to approve a $915,000 contract with Bodine Electric for the purchase and installation of 144 strand fiber optic cable that will expand the reach of the city's broadband network, including the connection of three fire houses.
Minutes later, the council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with Decatur Public Schools to extend the fiber optic network to 11 school district properties.
Broadband access will be extended to Franklin and Parsons elementary schools, Stephen Decatur Middle School and Eisenhower and MacArthur high schools. It will also be extended to six specialty schools: American Dreamer STEM Academy, Dennis Lab School, Hope Academy, Johns Hill Magnet School and William Harris Learning Academy.
The council approved a $254,422 bid from Virginia-based Dewberry Architects, Inc. for the work on the new Fire Station 7, which will serve the southeast side of the city.
The city received an $800,000 grant and the district received a $600,000 grant from the state for the work. The school district will handle work from the street into their buildings with the city's contractor handling the rest.
The remaining $115,000 for the city's portion of the project will come from the city's share of American Rescue Plan funds.
Investment in broadband infrastructure has been specifically identified by the federal government as an appropriate use for the stimulus funds. And in a study session last week, council members seemed keen on improving the city's fiber optic network.
Wrighton said it was better to use stimulus funds than to rebid the project in an attempt to match the grant amount.
"These prices have been inflated in part because of pent up demand during the pandemic, but also because everybody wants to do broadband now because of the funding policy decisions by the federal government," Wrighton said. "And so rebidding could result in bids being even higher."
The city began building out its broadband infrastructure in 2014.
It owns, manages and maintains the fiber infrastructure, which is a high-speed telecommunications network that provides reliable communication links to its own buildings and is capable of providing it to schools, libraries and businesses that provide computer connection services to Decatur residents.
"This may be one of the infrastructure that sets the city of Decatur apart from other central Illinois and other Midwestern communities as we look to grow our economy in the 21st century," said assistant city manager Jon Kindseth. "This fiber network is something that the city believes that we can leverage for economic development and to attract new businesses, new residents, etc."
The council also approved the purchase of several vehicles, including six 2021 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Vehicles for about $315,000.
The vehicles replaces three Chevrolet Impalas and three Ford Interceptors, which have between 70,000 and 107,000 miles of use.
Two of the vehicles will have high performance EcoBoost engines requested by the Decatur Police Department for occasions that require an improved emergency response.