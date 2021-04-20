Decatur City Council approves contract to expand city's fiber optic network

Investment in broadband infrastructure has been specifically identified by the federal government as an appropriate use for the stimulus funds. And in a study session last week, council members seemed keen on improving the city's fiber optic network.

Wrighton said it was better to use stimulus funds than to rebid the project in an attempt to match the grant amount.

"These prices have been inflated in part because of pent up demand during the pandemic, but also because everybody wants to do broadband now because of the funding policy decisions by the federal government," Wrighton said. "And so rebidding could result in bids being even higher."

The city began building out its broadband infrastructure in 2014.

It owns, manages and maintains the fiber infrastructure, which is a high-speed telecommunications network that provides reliable communication links to its own buildings and is capable of providing it to schools, libraries and businesses that provide computer connection services to Decatur residents.