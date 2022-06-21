Decatur City Council approves naming park after Preston Jackson

DECATUR — The Decatur City Council voted unanimously to name a downtown park after Decatur-born artist Preston Jackson.

There were no empty seats in the City Council Chambers as the Monday meeting began, with many guests staying exclusively for the Jackson naming resolution.

Public comments featured overwhelming support for Jackson.

The two citizens who initially proposed the name change — Eyvonne Hawkins, a professor at Richland Community College, and Jim Taylor, an executive board member of the Decatur Trades and Labor Assembly — both thanked the council for moving forward with the resolution.

The artist’s brother, T.J. Jackson Jr., also spoke at the meeting.

“To the people of our nation and our community, regardless of race, color, or creed, this induction will be a transforming message to them that there is good, and you can overcome the evil,” he said.

T.J. Jackson’s wife, Paulette Jackson, told council members they will be “doing (themselves) an honor” by passing the naming resolution.

"You will not only be making a mark in Decatur, in Illinois, but around the country,” she said. Her remarks were met with applause from the audience.

The city-owned space, located on the west side of Water Street between North and William Streets, will be named "Preston Jackson Park” following the council’s approval of the naming resolution.

Preston Jackson is a sculptor and painter who often works in metals, including both steel and foundry casts. He is a 1998 laureate of the Lincoln Academy of Illinois, the highest honor given to individuals in Illinois, and is professor emeritus of sculpture at the School of the Art Institute in Chicago.

While some previously speculated Archer Daniels Midland Co. or other entities might build facilities on the land, which is directly across from the ADM City Center building, no official plans ever materialized. The land then became an “accidental park,” said City Manager Scot Wrighton.

According to a memo from Wrighton, Jackson has informed the city he would attend a future dedication ceremony if the naming resolution were approved. An official ceremony isn’t likely until later in the year.

“Mayor (Julie) Moore Wolfe thought it would be fitting that the formal decision to name the park in honor of Mr. Jackson occurs close to the 2022 observance of Juneteenth,” Wrighton wrote in the memo.

The resolution allows for the council to repurpose the property for future economic development purposes, meaning the green space might one day no longer serve as a park. The Jackson sculpture, the park's focal point, could also be relocated to another public location.

Councilman Bill Faber suggested the council should take action to guarantee that won’t happen.

“Let me go on the record this evening. I am totally supportive that we should maintain the boundary integrity of this park once we name it after Preston Jackson,” he said.

Along with the Preston Jackson park naming, ongoing community revitalization efforts were a top focus at Monday's meeting.

Council members voted to approve the agreement with Teska Associates Inc. for the Jasper Street Great Streets, Great Neighborhoods Plan, which is intended to be a pilot program for annual street revitalization projects the city hopes to pursue.

The choice of Jasper Street for the program was a point of contention for some council members. Councilman David Horn suggested other streets, such as Oakland Avenue, should have been considered, while Faber expressed concern that community groups were not consulted.

Still, the measure was approved unanimously.

The council also accepted a $645,749 bid from Interior Specialty Construction Inc. for interior modification projects on the second floor of the Decatur Public Library.

The project will include adding classrooms and offices as part of a workforce development project that’s supported by Workforce Investment Solutions and Richland Community College. The city’s project will be funded by American Rescue Plan monies.

The bid was higher than council initially expected, said Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe, but will be worth the investment.

“I'm very excited to see our goals actually coming to fruition for something we can see and touch and help move our community forward,” Moore Wolfe said.

Other actions taken at the meeting included approving an agreement with the Tjaty Group to introduce a youth leadership and intervention program and approving a change to the city’s cash reserve policy from 60 to 90 days.

