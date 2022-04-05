Decatur City Council blunts water, sewer rate increases, similar measure for boat fees fails

DECATUR — City residents will see some relief from sky-high inflation starting next month.

The Decatur City Council voted Monday to cut the increase in residents' water and sewer rates for one year, effective May 1. However, boat permit and dock fees will go up with the rising tide of inflation after a similar measure to slash them failed to achieve majority support.

The former two measures, which passed with no opposition, would hold water and sewer rate increases to 2.5% in the coming year. Without action, they would have increased to nearly 8% due to inflation.

The city in 2016 built in automatic annual water and sewer rate increases in order to keep up with water-related infrastructure projects. Prior, rates were kept artificially low, which led to the need to massive raise rates all at once.

The thing with the automatic rate increase was that they would ease the blow by making increase incremental, capturing the greater of 2.5% or the increase in the consumer price index over the previous year.

However, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said that it was never the council's intention to have a spike as large as the one that would have happened if the council took no action.

"We didn't see this coming," Moore Wolfe acknowledged.

"If there's going to be an 8% jump in anything, it's something council ought to discuss and the public ought to know about ahead of time," she added.

The proposed relief came weeks after city council members told city staff of their desire to give city residents some tax relief amid the largest rise in inflation since 1982.

Though a cut to the city's gas tax was floated by Moore Wolfe and Councilwoman Lisa Gregory, city manager Scot Wrighton suggested water and sewer rates might be the most effective cut since the city controls the service. Gas stations could simply absorb the savings from a gas tax break that was meant for consumers, for instance.

"These three were the best ones because you control the retail price of these services — water, sewer and boat services — because it's our service," Wrighton said. "It's not a tax on somebody else's service."

However, boat permit and dock fees will likely increase by nearly 8% next month after the measure reducing that increase to 2.5% failed to receive enough votes.

Only Councilmen Dennis Cooper, David Horn and Chuck Kuhle supported the measure. Moore Wolfe and Councilman Ed Culp, who both own boats and have docks on Lake Decatur, abstained, citing a conflict of interest.

Gregory voted 'no,' telling Herald & Review that the measure "would have given a select group of people an additional economic break" whereas all Decatur ratepayers would benefit from the water and sewer relief, which she supported.

Councilman Bill Faber, who could have cast a deciding vote on the measure, was not present. He has been absent for the past three council meetings.

In other business, a request for a conditional use permit that would allow the construction of an automotive salvage yard at 3696 Greenswitch Road was tabled amid unaddressed concerns from some councilmembers.

The 'auto recycling center' would be operated by and located just south of Shaner's Towing and Tire, which is near Illinois 48 on the city's industrial northeast side. The site would be used to crush unclaimed vehicles that would be sold and transported to a scrap company. However, concerns about the noise, hours of operation — the facility would be allowed to operate a vehicle crusher between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. — and enforcement of other conditions under the CPU, led members to pause consideration of the proposal. The property is under an M-2 Heavy Industrial District zoning classification.

