Decatur City Council cancels first meeting of 2023

DECATUR — The first meeting of the Decatur City Council of 2023, scheduled for Jan. 2, has been canceled, the city announced Thursday.

The move is in line with previous years where the council has decided against a holding a meeting immediately following the New Year’s Day holiday unless faced with a long agenda or urgent issue.

The first city council meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17. Though the council typical meets on Mondays, it is changed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday that week.

Council members will get together ahead of that meeting, however, for a study session on Jan. 9. According to deputy city manager Jon Kindseth, the topic will be neighborhood revitalization.