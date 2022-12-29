 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Decatur City Council cancels first meeting of 2023

  • 0

DECATUR — The first meeting of the Decatur City Council of 2023, scheduled for Jan. 2, has been canceled, the city announced Thursday.

Careful you don’t make 2023 too challenging to accomplish your resolutions. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

The move is in line with previous years where the council has decided against a holding a meeting immediately following the New Year’s Day holiday unless faced with a long agenda or urgent issue.

The first city council meeting will be held Tuesday, Jan. 17. Though the council typical meets on Mondays, it is changed due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday that week.

Council members will get together ahead of that meeting, however, for a study session on Jan. 9. According to deputy city manager Jon Kindseth, the topic will be neighborhood revitalization.

Contact Brenden Moore at brenden.moore@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter at @brendenmoore13.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan’s rural trains battle for survival

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News