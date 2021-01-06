Decatur City Council candidate addresses violence in the city

Decatur resident Tim Smith, 47, attended the event to support Watkins and hear what the candidate had to say about the violence in the city.

“Marty is willing to reach out to help the community and do what he can,” Smith said. “He’s willing to make a change.”

The plan Watkins hopes to bring to the city council continues to be fine-tuned to fit into Decatur’s neighborhoods.

“What we need to do now is, neighbors need to become neighbors,” Watkins said. “We need to cooperate with our law enforcement agencies. Give them information that’s going to cut down on some of this violence.”

Watkins addressed the government’s role in protecting the rights of all people.

“The Decatur City Council has a broad mandate to provide good government, develop and maintain a safe and viable community,” he read from a February 2020 city council policy. “The city council must take an active role in helping find a solution.”

Watkins added the Decatur Police Department and the community to the list of those needing to be a part of the solution.