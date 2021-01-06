Decatur City Council candidate addresses violence in the city

DECATUR — Hope for the community is only the first step in helping clear the city of gun violence, according to Marty Watkins, candidate for Decatur City Council.
“But it’s going to take all of us to work together,” he said.
Watkins hosted an event Wednesday morning on Decatur’s Central Park stage addressing solutions regarding the violence in the community.
“How many more Black lives must be inflicted with gunshot wounds or killed in this city before we realize we have a crisis on our hands,” Watkins said.
Solving the problem doesn’t affect the Black community only, according to Watkins. “Violence and murder is morally wrong,” he said.
Watkins is one of 13 candidates seeking three available seats on the Decatur council. A primary will be held on Feb. 23 to reduce the number of candidates to six. The general election is April 6.
During his speech, Watkins said he is developing a program to target neighborhoods that have been inflicted with high rates of poverty, unemployment, gang membership and high dropout rates.
“This (federal) program is designed to reduce violent crimes and make our neighborhoods safe for everyone,” he said. “With the involvement of the community we can get things done.”
Decatur resident Tim Smith, 47, attended the event to support Watkins and hear what the candidate had to say about the violence in the city.
“Marty is willing to reach out to help the community and do what he can,” Smith said. “He’s willing to make a change.”
The plan Watkins hopes to bring to the city council continues to be fine-tuned to fit into Decatur’s neighborhoods.
“What we need to do now is, neighbors need to become neighbors,” Watkins said. “We need to cooperate with our law enforcement agencies. Give them information that’s going to cut down on some of this violence.”
Watkins addressed the government’s role in protecting the rights of all people.
“The Decatur City Council has a broad mandate to provide good government, develop and maintain a safe and viable community,” he read from a February 2020 city council policy. “The city council must take an active role in helping find a solution.”
Watkins added the Decatur Police Department and the community to the list of those needing to be a part of the solution.
“It is especially important that we as a community come together collectively with ideas and a plan to help resolve this matter,” Watkins said.
