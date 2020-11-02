Decatur City Council faces 'unsustainable' trend in police and fire pension costs

DECATUR — City council members came face to face with an arresting reality Monday night: police and firefighter pensions are burning a bigger and bigger hole in the municipal budget.
The issue was highlighted as councilors met and looked at setting an annual property tax levy. The council voted unanimously to instruct its professional staff to draw up plans for setting the levy in a way that will capture growth from new development, but leave the rate largely unaltered for property owners whose equalized assessed valuations had not changed.
The levy is a county-wide tax and the city’s portion is only 16% of the total bill property owners get. The council is scheduled to formally set its levy rate in December.
A briefing document for Monday’s meeting explained the city’s tax income from the levy had added up to roughly $14.2 million last year and is used to partly fund police and fire pensions, the Decatur Public Library, general fund debt payments and even the Decatur Municipal Band.
The problem, as outlined in a memo from City Manager Scot Wrighton, is that the police and pension payments add up to more than 60% of the money: in 2019 police pension payments cost $4 million, and fire pensions $5.1 million.
Wrighton told councilors the 2021 police pension bill would jump to $5.5 million from the 2020 total of $4.7 million, while the fire pension bill for 2021 would come in at $6.2 million compared to this year’s bill of $5.8 million. The city manager said the city has chosen previously to offset some of the pension costs by pulling money from other funds to pay for it.
“If the entire cost of police and fire pension contributions were charged to the annual property tax levy in 2021… then 83% of the city’s property tax levy would be dedicated exclusively to police and fire pensions,” Wrighton said.
He noted the 2020 pension costs amounted to 64% of the city’s portion of the property tax levy after the cost was offset by draining money from those other funds. But Wrighton warned the trend of public safety pension costs is moving in a direction the city can’t afford forever: “The growth of pension payments underscores the unsustainable nature of police and fire pension costs…” he added.
Others are also watching how the council spends other people's money. Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce President Mirinda Rothrock addressed Monday's meeting, first decrying the devastating effects of COVID-19-inspired closures forced on bars and restaurants. She said the city should bear in mind the suffering of the business community and its owners and employees when it looks at possibly raising tax levies.
"Our businesses have been devastated; they cannot take another tax increase, another fee increase," she said. "So I just ask you as you make your considerations to please keep our businesses and our economy in top of mind."
Speaking before Monday’s meeting, Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth said the city has made efforts to cut costs. It’s been hiring civilian workers to do some police administrative work and those workers are covered by pensions that don’t cost as much as those paid to sworn officers. And another option out there is to defer pension payments to avoid straining the city’s overall budget at a time when it is already being hammered by the effects of COVID-19.
“But that is always a tough decision to make,” said Kindseth. “Because if you kick the can down the road… all you do is defer that cost to a future budget. And you also lose any rate of return that money would have generated over the next 12 months as well.”
Decatur’s problems are a symptom of a much more massive, state-wide public pension disaster covering everyone from teachers to many other groups of public sector workers. Currently, the combined bill for state and local government retirement debt is estimated at $203 billion by the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank.
In other actions that touched on different aspects of police expenditure, councilors approved spending $34,177 to buy more police body cameras. Previously, cameras had been issued to all patrol officers. But Wrighton said manpower shortages provoked by COVID-19 and dealing with civil unrest had seen detectives put into uniform to support the patrol division.
“We expect this to be the trend for 2021 and into the future, thus we believe it is in the best interests of the city, the police department, the officers and citizens to provide a body camera to each detective as well,” Wrighton had said in a briefing note.
Councilors also agreed to accept more than $29,000 in U.S. Department of Justice taxpayer funds that will be used to pay for the overtime costs of officers called in to investigate gun crime and other violent offenses.
In other business, Monday’s meeting approved spending $213,200 in a three year agreement to secure and update its access to software called the Geographic Information System.
This powers sections on the council’s website that enables visitors to, for example, look up details on any specific property in the city. Kindseth, speaking before Monday's meeting, said the new enhanced version would allow public input and help the city better plan things like bus routes to follow changing needs and demands. Kindseth said it is expected that two-thirds of that $213,200 bill will be met by federal funds.
