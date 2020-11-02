Decatur City Council faces 'unsustainable' trend in police and fire pension costs

“But that is always a tough decision to make,” said Kindseth. “Because if you kick the can down the road… all you do is defer that cost to a future budget. And you also lose any rate of return that money would have generated over the next 12 months as well.”

Decatur’s problems are a symptom of a much more massive, state-wide public pension disaster covering everyone from teachers to many other groups of public sector workers. Currently, the combined bill for state and local government retirement debt is estimated at $203 billion by the Illinois Policy Institute, a conservative think tank.

In other actions that touched on different aspects of police expenditure, councilors approved spending $34,177 to buy more police body cameras. Previously, cameras had been issued to all patrol officers. But Wrighton said manpower shortages provoked by COVID-19 and dealing with civil unrest had seen detectives put into uniform to support the patrol division.

“We expect this to be the trend for 2021 and into the future, thus we believe it is in the best interests of the city, the police department, the officers and citizens to provide a body camera to each detective as well,” Wrighton had said in a briefing note.