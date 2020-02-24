Decatur City Council gets jump on road, infrastructure projects

The policy met with a heated challenge from resident Marc Girdler, who has frequently spoken at meetings in recent months to criticize council decisions. On Monday, he attempted to speak on an agenda item after also addressing the council during its public comments period. Girdler argued that the new policy is discriminatory to those who can’t write or access the internet.

“This is an issue of access. You are denying people to speak who cannot access these things,” Girdler said.

Moore Wolfe told Girdler that he could have informed the city clerk of his desire to speak about a certain agenda item before the meeting.

Councilman Bill Faber motioned that the council suspend the rules so that Girdler could speak, adding that, “it might take a few meetings to get the hang of the new policy.”

“Some of us may not want to have this extended to the gentleman who is standing before us but he is a citizen nonetheless,” Faber said. Councilman David Horn seconded the motion, which later failed in a 4-3 vote.

Girdler added that the attorney general has ruled many times against public bodies who require people to sign up in advance because it is an access issue.