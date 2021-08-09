Decatur City Council meets to consider filling vacant seat; no decision made yet

DECATUR — If it were a contest of how many friends you could get to speak on your behalf, Dennis Cooper would win in a landslide.

More than a dozen Decatur residents advocated Monday for Cooper, 69, a retired chief of staff for the Illinois Department of Corrections, to be appointed to the Decatur City Council seat vacated by Rodney Walker last month.

The citizens spoke before the six current members of the Decatur City Council before they went into executive session to review applications for the open seat. The council will ultimately vote to appoint someone. They have until mid-September to do so, per state statute.

The appointment of Cooper, who is Black, would fulfill the request of many in the community for the seat be filled by an African American.

Walker's resignation last month left the council without an African American in a city where they comprise more than one-fifth of the population.

But, members of the public highlighted the qualities that made Cooper stand out.

"I have known Dennis for over 50 years," said Sherri Perkins, the former Decatur school board president. "I can attest to his credibility, fortitude, experience, community involvement and his commitment to Decatur. He is a family man and very active in his church. He will be a great addition to the Decatur City Council."

"He's a man in our church, I've known him in the community," added Linda Smith. "He has a heart for the people, and especially for the children. So I know in my heart that he will be a great candidate for Decatur."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cooper serves as a deacon and financial director at Decatur's Church of the Living God PGT Temple 2, which was founded by his late father, Bishop Thomas Cooper, in 1969. He has also served as national treasurer for the Church of the Living God PGT for the past 14 years.

He worked in various roles for the Illinois Department of Corrections from 1975 to 2007, starting as a guard and retiring as the department's chief of staff.

Cooper and his wife, Virginia, have a blended family of five children and nine grandchildren.

If appointed, Cooper said he would focus on curbing the violence that's been plaguing the city this summer and addressing other long-simmering issues, such as population decline and property tax rates.

"I don't have a cure-all for the violence," Cooper, addressing the city council, said. "I would be a millionaire if I did. But I do think I have some ideas, some options, some things that we can do to bring the violence under control in our city. We got to stop the shootings. We've got to stop the violence. And there's ways that I think we can do that."

Nearly all who spoke Monday night did so on behalf of Cooper. One person advocated for Marty Watkins, the three-time council candidate who came in fourth in April's election, saying he deserved an opportunity since he was most-recently on the ballot and received a significant share of votes.

Watkins confirmed Friday that he submitted his name for consideration.

The council then recessed to executive session to review applications. They were still deliberating as a press time.

It is unknown how many candidates applied, with City Clerk Kim Althoff declining to share that information. And the city has not yet responded to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Herald & Review seeking names, resumes and cover letters of applicants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0