Decatur City Council moves forward with U.S. 51 fixes, building fee increase

DECATUR — The cost of most building permits is going up after action by the city council on Monday. Also approved during the meeting was accepting a state grant to help with the 2020 U.S. Census and moving forward with an improvement plan for U.S. 51.
The change to the permit fee structure, which passed unanimously, is expected to most significantly affect large construction projects. Permits will be based on a percentage of the project cost, versus the current system of flat fees.
"Instead of having a fixed fee for a specific project and instead of having building permits broken up into five separate chapters, we really consolidated it and simplified it," said Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth.
Previously, the codes were separated into five categories: buildings, residential, mechanical, plumbing and electrical.
"This allows for simplicity for residents, businesses to do improvements and as well as contractors to pass those fees onto the customers that they have,” Kindseth said.
Kindseth said the city took the approach of the larger the project, the higher the cost.
Fee amounts will vary. A large commercial project's fee would be .75% of the project cost, at a minimum of $150.
A separate charge for plan review would also be incurred based on the project cost. They can range from $75 to $250 for residential plans and $200 to $1,250 for commercial plans.
Councilman David Horn asked Kindseth if the fee increase would come with an increase in processing time of permits and the time it takes to inspect the properties.
"Do we have, for example, a number of days for these in 2019 that we can then compare with 2020 so that a year from now we can say, 'Yes we increased the fees, but yes the quality of our service has also improved?’" Horn said.
Kindseth said that the average processing time of a permit was not something the city currently tracks, but that they would start per Horn's suggestion.
Councilman Pat McDaniel said he appreciated Kindseth's thought process behind the move.
"Since I have been on the council, I have always been concerned that we haven't been covering the costs of our fees," he said. "Although it is nice to hear what other communities are charging, that really doesn't sway my vote because they have a different cost structure than us."
Census grant accepted
The council also voted unanimously to accept a $25,000 Illinois Primary Health Care Association grant to help ensure an accurate count in the 2020 U.S. Census. The funding would be used in addition to $15,000 the city included in its 2020 budget for census efforts.
The same agency awarded Crossing Healthcare a grant to be used toward the census, Kindseth said.
The national count conducted every 10 years determines how about $675 billion in federal money is distributed for services such as food stamps, school lunch programs, some Medicaid programs, highway construction projects and more annually. Decatur lost about 5,000 people in the last five years and has recently annexed several properties to get a higher population count for the upcoming census.
"Given the importance of the upcoming census, we wanted to make sure we did more than just annex to get an accurate count," said City Manager Scot Wrighton.
Under the city's grant, they would be tasked with educating residents about the census. Kindseth said the city plans to hold luncheons, create an awareness campaign with billboards and public transit advertisements, purchase electronic tablets that would be dispersed throughout the city in kiosks where people can register and several other measures so that Decatur gets an accurate population count.
Visitors Bureau to take over Transfer House
The council also Monday voted 7-0 to enter into an agreement with the Decatur Area Convention Visitors Bureau to assume oversight of the Transfer House in Central Park. Under the contract, the city will pay DACVB $250,000 annually for three years to raise money for interior and exterior improvements for the Transfer House, which has sat empty since 2005.
Teri Hammel, DACVB executive director, said she was excited to bring new life to the historic building.
“I want to do some graphics around the Transfer House,” Hammel said. “I wanted to put up the history of the Transfer House and some great pictures have come up through this.”
Greater Decatur Black Chamber of Commerce Chairman Jacob Jenkins said during public comment that he hopes the African-American community is involved in the Transfer House updates.
“African-Americans have been here since about 1900. They own businesses downtown,” he said. “Please include African-Americans in the process.”
U.S. 51 repairs
Council members also on Monday approved to hire Springfield architecture firm Massie Massie & Associates to create a conceptual drawing of improvements for U.S. 51 between Eldorado Street and Pershing Road.
Wrighton said this is a perfect opportunity for the council to move forward with the third strategy in their neighborhood revitalization plan. The plan would include improvements to sidewalks, roads, lighting and the addition of bike trails.
Councilman Chuck Kuhle said he supported the agreement as it caters to the portion of the city’s population that does not drive.
“The cost of owning a vehicle keeps going up and up and some people just can’t afford it,” Kuhle said. “This is a healthy option for our citizens.”
Fire station designs
In other business, council members approved 7-0 a $325,155 agreement with Dewberry Architects for architectural and engineering services to design a structure for Fire Station No. 3 at 1308 W. Eldorado St.
Wrighton said the city in 2015 hired the architectural firm to assess the conditions of the fire stations. Dewberry provided a report in January of 2016 detailing that stations 3, 5 and 7 needed to be replaced and that 1, 2, 4 and 6 needed updates. Station 5 on Mound Road is nearing completion, Wrighton said. Station 3 will be very similar to Station 5.
Council members also approved to place a temporary moratorium on traffic and parking fees and fines for those with outstanding debts.
A three-month amnesty period will apply for those who have citations for parking violations, during which time they could pay the original amount of the citation.
“This is being done with the intent to give people a break and get these paid at a much reduced cost,” Wrighton said.
