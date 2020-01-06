Decatur City Council moves forward with U.S. 51 fixes, building fee increase

A separate charge for plan review would also be incurred based on the project cost. They can range from $75 to $250 for residential plans and $200 to $1,250 for commercial plans.

Councilman David Horn asked Kindseth if the fee increase would come with an increase in processing time of permits and the time it takes to inspect the properties.

"Do we have, for example, a number of days for these in 2019 that we can then compare with 2020 so that a year from now we can say, 'Yes we increased the fees, but yes the quality of our service has also improved?’" Horn said.

Kindseth said that the average processing time of a permit was not something the city currently tracks, but that they would start per Horn's suggestion.

Councilman Pat McDaniel said he appreciated Kindseth's thought process behind the move.

"Since I have been on the council, I have always been concerned that we haven't been covering the costs of our fees," he said. "Although it is nice to hear what other communities are charging, that really doesn't sway my vote because they have a different cost structure than us."

Census grant accepted