Decatur City Council OKs fiscal year 2022 budget proposal

However, the budget does not address the city's mounting pension obligations, which take up a larger and larger portion of the city's operating budget every year and presents the biggest long-term structural challenge.

The police pension contribution is expected to climb to more than $6 million from about $5.6 million in 2021 while the fire pension contribution will come at just over $6.6 million versus $6.1 million in 2021.

The vast majority of pension costs are picked up by the city’s share of property tax revenue, a stream that also supports the Decatur Public Library, Decatur Municipal Band and pays off some bonded debt.

However, city officials opted against levying the full pension amount, acknowledging the significant property tax increase that would result.

The council decided to capture growth in equalized assessed value through new construction and annexation while protecting existing property owners from an increase in property taxes due to growth in their home values.

Wrighton said next year's rate should be close to this year's.

However, this means the remaining pension cost will come from the city's general fund.

The budget also incorporates anticipated revenue resulting the council's September approval of a 1-cent "push tax" on every bet made on video gaming terminals.

It also includes an increase in the annual per machine fee paid by video gaming terminal operators from $500 to $750, which would raise an additional $125,000 per year.

Fares on the Decatur Public Transportation System will remain suspended at least through early 2022.

The proposal passed after just under 10 minutes of debate. Councilman David Horn expressed some concern about spending priorities, especially as it pertains to COVID-19 relief funds, but ultimately supported the package.

In any case, Wrighton reminded the council that "the document remains flexible." Several amendments were made to the fiscal year 2021 budget, for instance.