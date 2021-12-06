Decatur City Council OKs fiscal year 2022 budget proposal

DECATUR — With little discussion, the Decatur City Council unanimously approved city manager Scot Wrighton's $78.2 million fiscal year 2022 spending plan Monday evening.
The budget holds the line on new taxes and avoids major cuts to city services by taking advantage of better-than-expected tax receipts.
Encompassing all city accounts, including several funds that sustain themselves through fees and revenue from ratepayers, the budget includes $253.3 million in expected spending verses $256.5 million in expected revenue.
The budget also incorporates about $19 million in federal COVID-19 stimulus funds, which are largely allocated towards one-time water and sewer projects, public safety initiatives and the council's top priority: neighborhood revitalization.
Wrighton’s proposal has $5 million earmarked for housing rehabilitation and $2 million for demolitions through 2025. About $6 million would be for water and sewer projects.
It also calls for $1 million over four years for the purchase of more Flock license plate reading cameras and the maintenance of existing cameras and $480,000 for sign-on bonuses for new Decatur police officers.
There is also funding in the budget for three new positions: a public information officer to run the city’s multiple communication platforms, such as its public access channel, social media, and website; and two positions in the Economic and Community Development Department to aid with neighborhood revitalization efforts, with one to manage stimulus funds and the other an inspector for code enforcement.
Two additional Public Works positions — one for a person “with a special expertise in erosion control and soil management” and the other an engineer — will be paid for using other city funds.
However, the budget does not address the city's mounting pension obligations, which take up a larger and larger portion of the city's operating budget every year and presents the biggest long-term structural challenge.
The police pension contribution is expected to climb to more than $6 million from about $5.6 million in 2021 while the fire pension contribution will come at just over $6.6 million versus $6.1 million in 2021.
The vast majority of pension costs are picked up by the city’s share of property tax revenue, a stream that also supports the Decatur Public Library, Decatur Municipal Band and pays off some bonded debt.
However, city officials opted against levying the full pension amount, acknowledging the significant property tax increase that would result.
The council decided to capture growth in equalized assessed value through new construction and annexation while protecting existing property owners from an increase in property taxes due to growth in their home values.
Wrighton said next year's rate should be close to this year's.
However, this means the remaining pension cost will come from the city's general fund.
The budget also incorporates anticipated revenue resulting the council's September approval of a 1-cent "push tax" on every bet made on video gaming terminals.
It also includes an increase in the annual per machine fee paid by video gaming terminal operators from $500 to $750, which would raise an additional $125,000 per year.
Fares on the Decatur Public Transportation System will remain suspended at least through early 2022.
The proposal passed after just under 10 minutes of debate. Councilman David Horn expressed some concern about spending priorities, especially as it pertains to COVID-19 relief funds, but ultimately supported the package.
In any case, Wrighton reminded the council that "the document remains flexible." Several amendments were made to the fiscal year 2021 budget, for instance.